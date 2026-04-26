Life began returning to normal in Pakistan's capital on Sunday morning.

Authorities in Islamabad eased near-lockdown measures imposed during a week of heightened security prior to planned ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran.

The restrictions enforced across Islamabad and the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi disrupted daily life for hundreds of thousands. Commuters were forced to make long detours, traffic thinned along major arteries and parents struggled to reach schools.

By Sunday, barriers were being lifted and traffic was gradually building on the city's main roads. Residents described a sense of relief after days of gridlock and uncertainty.

The government said in a social media post late Saturday that tourist destinations, parks and bus terminals were being reopened.

Security remained tight around the heavily guarded Red Zone, home to key government buildings and the site where U.S.-Iran talks were held earlier this month.