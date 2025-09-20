Weekend Digest: Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17, CBSE rules update, Carrefour exit and more

Here’s your weekend roundup of the top trending news everyone’s talking about
This week’s highlights include Xiaomi skipping its 16 series to launch the Xiaomi 17 lineup, while Apple unveiled its iPhone 17 range with the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. In Bahrain, King Hamad ordered passport renewals for citizens stripped of Kuwaiti nationality. The UAE revealed grand plans for its 54th National Day, as Saudi Arabia declared September 23 a holiday for its 95th. Carrefour shut all stores in Kuwait, Global Village announced its 30th season, Pakistan upgraded its Pak ID app, CBSE issued new rules, and Karachi’s Sattar Buksh beat Starbucks in court. Scroll down for a quick recap:
In a surprising move, Xiaomi has announced it is skipping the Xiaomi 16 series and moving directly to the Xiaomi 17 lineup. Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Read more…
Bahraini citizens who recently lost their Kuwaiti nationality have been granted renewed Bahraini passports following a royal directive by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Read more…
The United Arab Emirates has announced the commencement of preparations for its 54th National Day festivities, marking another milestone in the country's rich history of unity and celebration. Read more…
Carrefour has shut down all its stores in Kuwait, marking the latest chapter in the French retailer’s rapid retreat from the Gulf. The surprise closure, announced late Tuesday through an Instagram post, comes just two days after Carrefour’s exit from Bahrain — and follows earlier withdrawals from Oman in January and Jordan in November 2024. Read more…
Global Village, Dubai’s multicultural family destination, has confirmed the launch dates for its landmark 30th season. The announcement follows the record-breaking 10.5 million visitors recorded during Season 29, the highest in the attraction’s history. Read more…
The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched Version 5.0.0 of its Pak ID Mobile App, introducing a suite of new features designed to make Pakistan’s identity registration services faster, more accessible, and fully digital for both local and overseas citizens. Read more…
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has declared Tuesday, September 23, a public holiday for both government and private sector workers to mark the Kingdom’s 95th National Day. Read more…
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed guidelines for the registration of Class 9 and 11 students for the 2025-26 academic session. Read more…
A cafe in Karachi has grabbed global attention after winning a trademark battle against coffee giant Starbucks. The cafe, named Sattar Buksh, became known not only for its coffee but also for its cheeky branding — a round green logo featuring a moustached man, which many felt was a playful nod to Starbucks’ famous mermaid emblem. Read more…
Apple recently unveiled its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series, featuring the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. While the phones are yet to officially launch in Pakistan, tech enthusiasts can already get a glimpse of expected pricing after considering current exchange rates, PTA taxes, and local retailer margins. Read more…
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox