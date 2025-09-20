GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
WEEKEND DIGEST

Weekend Digest: Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17, CBSE rules update, Carrefour exit and more

Here’s your weekend roundup of the top trending news everyone’s talking about

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
4 MIN READ
Weekend Digest: Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17, CBSE rules update, Carrefour exit and more

This week’s highlights include Xiaomi skipping its 16 series to launch the Xiaomi 17 lineup, while Apple unveiled its iPhone 17 range with the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. In Bahrain, King Hamad ordered passport renewals for citizens stripped of Kuwaiti nationality. The UAE revealed grand plans for its 54th National Day, as Saudi Arabia declared September 23 a holiday for its 95th. Carrefour shut all stores in Kuwait, Global Village announced its 30th season, Pakistan upgraded its Pak ID app, CBSE issued new rules, and Karachi’s Sattar Buksh beat Starbucks in court. Scroll down for a quick recap:

Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Launch, tech, camera and price

In a surprising move, Xiaomi has announced it is skipping the Xiaomi 16 series and moving directly to the Xiaomi 17 lineup. Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Read more…

Bahrain King orders passport renewal for citizens stripped of Kuwaiti nationality

Bahraini citizens who recently lost their Kuwaiti nationality have been granted renewed Bahraini passports following a royal directive by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Read more…

UAE announces grand Eid Al Etihad celebrations for 54th National Day with potential long weekend

The United Arab Emirates has announced the commencement of preparations for its 54th National Day festivities, marking another milestone in the country's rich history of unity and celebration. Read more…

Carrefour exits more GCC countries: Kuwait stores shut after Bahrain, Oman, Jordan

Carrefour has shut down all its stores in Kuwait, marking the latest chapter in the French retailer’s rapid retreat from the Gulf. The surprise closure, announced late Tuesday through an Instagram post, comes just two days after Carrefour’s exit from Bahrain — and follows earlier withdrawals from Oman in January and Jordan in November 2024. Read more…

Global Village reveals dates for landmark 30th season

Global Village, Dubai’s multicultural family destination, has confirmed the launch dates for its landmark 30th season. The announcement follows the record-breaking 10.5 million visitors recorded during Season 29, the highest in the attraction’s history. Read more…

Pakistan: ID card services made easier with upgraded Pak ID mobile app

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched Version 5.0.0 of its Pak ID Mobile App, introducing a suite of new features designed to make Pakistan’s identity registration services faster, more accessible, and fully digital for both local and overseas citizens. Read more…

Saudi Arabia declares public holiday for 95th National Day

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has declared Tuesday, September 23, a public holiday for both government and private sector workers to mark the Kingdom’s 95th National Day. Read more…

CBSE issues new Class 9 and 11 registration rules for 2025-26; key guidelines explained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed guidelines for the registration of Class 9 and 11 students for the 2025-26 academic session. Read more…

Pakistan: Karachi cafe Sattar Buksh wins trademark battle against Starbucks

A cafe in Karachi has grabbed global attention after winning a trademark battle against coffee giant Starbucks. The cafe, named Sattar Buksh, became known not only for its coffee but also for its cheeky branding — a round green logo featuring a moustached man, which many felt was a playful nod to Starbucks’ famous mermaid emblem. Read more…

Pakistan: Apple iPhone 17 series price revealed, from iPhone 17 to ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air

Apple recently unveiled its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series, featuring the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. While the phones are yet to officially launch in Pakistan, tech enthusiasts can already get a glimpse of expected pricing after considering current exchange rates, PTA taxes, and local retailer margins. Read more…

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEPakistanCBSEiPhone

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Xiaomi leaps to Xiaomi 17 with bold new redesign, and skips the Xiaomi 16 series. Will it go head it head with iPhone 17?

Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Launch, tech, and price

3m read
India passport rule, Dh150m fine, next holiday & more

India passport rule, Dh150m fine, next holiday & more

4m read
UAE exams cancelled, new CBSE rule and more

UAE exams cancelled, new CBSE rule and more

4m read
Weekend Digest: Pakistani trams, extreme heat and more

Weekend Digest: Pakistani trams, extreme heat and more

4m read