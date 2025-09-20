Weekend Digest: Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17, CBSE rules update, Carrefour exit and more

This week’s highlights include Xiaomi skipping its 16 series to launch the Xiaomi 17 lineup, while Apple unveiled its iPhone 17 range with the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. In Bahrain, King Hamad ordered passport renewals for citizens stripped of Kuwaiti nationality. The UAE revealed grand plans for its 54th National Day, as Saudi Arabia declared September 23 a holiday for its 95th. Carrefour shut all stores in Kuwait, Global Village announced its 30th season, Pakistan upgraded its Pak ID app, CBSE issued new rules, and Karachi’s Sattar Buksh beat Starbucks in court. Scroll down for a quick recap: