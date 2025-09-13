They explained that ‘Sattar Buksh’ is a culturally meaningful name in Pakistan, linked to centuries of history. To further distinguish themselves, they pointed out differences in logo elements, such as the moustached figure, fonts, and colour tones. They later added disclaimers to clarify that their café had no connection to Starbucks.

Sattar Buksh was launched in 2013 by entrepreneurs Rizwan Ahmad and Adnan Yousuf. From the start, its branding caught the eye due to its visual and phonetic resemblance to Starbucks. The cafe’s founders, however, insisted their brand was intended as satire with cultural roots, not as an imitation.

The name and design sparked debate online, attracting both curiosity and controversy, eventually drawing Starbucks into a legal fight despite the brand not having outlets in Pakistan at the time.

A cafe in Karachi has grabbed global attention after winning a trademark battle against coffee giant Starbucks. The cafe, named Sattar Buksh, became known not only for its coffee but also for its cheeky branding — a round green logo featuring a moustached man, which many felt was a playful nod to Starbucks’ famous mermaid emblem.

These touches, the founders argued, showed that their cafe was rooted in local humour and creativity rather than copying a multinational chain.

Beyond branding, Sattar Buksh focused on building its own identity with a quirky mix of food and drinks. Its menu combines local and international flavours, offering burgers, pizzas, and even shisha. Some dishes come with a playful twist — like the ‘Besharam Burger,’ served without buns, and the ‘LOC Pizza,’ which playfully references the India-Pakistan border with vegetarian and non-vegetarian halves.

The court eventually ruled in favour of Sattar Buksh, allowing it to continue operating. The decision was seen as a rare victory of local creativity over a global giant.

Under Pakistani trademark law, well-known brands are protected from imitation that could mislead customers or weaken their identity. Starbucks argued Sattar Buksh broke these rules, but the local cafe countered that parody, cultural context, and its unique menu set it apart.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.