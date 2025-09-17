GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Carrefour exits more GCC countries: Kuwait stores shut after Bahrain, Oman, Jordan

French retailer’s Gulf retreat accelerates as Majid Al Futtaim rolls out HyperMax brand

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Carrefour exits more GCC countries: Kuwait stores shut after Bahrain, Oman, Jordan
Supplied

Dubai: Carrefour has shut down all its stores in Kuwait, marking the latest chapter in the French retailer’s rapid retreat from the Gulf. The surprise closure, announced late Tuesday through an Instagram post, comes just two days after Carrefour’s exit from Bahrain — and follows earlier withdrawals from Oman in January and Jordan in November 2024.

Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which owns exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the Middle East, has not explained the series of exits. Yet, the timing of the closures aligns with the rollout of its new homegrown grocery brand, HyperMax, which is being positioned as Carrefour’s replacement across these markets.

Carrefour out, HyperMax in

Similar transitions happened in Jordan and Oman earlier this year, where HyperMax took over soon after Carrefour’s withdrawal.

More questions

Carrefour’s sudden exit from Kuwait adds to growing speculation over the future of the brand in the Gulf. For nearly three decades, Carrefour has been a household name across the region since MAF introduced it in 1995. Today, MAF still operates over 390 Carrefour outlets in 12 markets spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Yet the shift to HyperMax suggests a calculated pivot. Industry watchers say the move could reflect MAF’s push to strengthen control over its retail strategy by moving away from a global franchise model to its own proprietary brand.

Retail shake-up

For consumers, the closures mark the end of an era. Carrefour, long associated with affordable groceries and household goods, is being replaced by a brand few had heard of until this year. Whether HyperMax can quickly build the same loyalty remains to be seen.

What is clear: one of the Gulf’s most recognizable supermarket names is vanishing from more markets, while its operator doubles down on a new identity. Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan are now Carrefour-free zones — and shoppers are waking up to a retail landscape that looks very different from just a year ago.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
BahrainOmanKuwait

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Majid Al Futtaim is the exclusive operator of Carrefour in the Middle East and North Africa since 1995.

Carrefour exits, HyperMax enters Bahrain market

2m read
Governments urged to maintain a balance between hiring nationals and benefiting from skilled foreign labor

Expatriates make up 78% of GCC’s 24.6 million workers

1m read
Chili’s opens first Dubai branch at Ibn Battuta Mall

Chili’s opens first Dubai branch at Ibn Battuta Mall

2m read
The Dead Sea is a lake that is part of the long border between Israel and Jordan.

Why more UAE, Saudi travellers choose Jordan in 2025

3m read