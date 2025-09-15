GOLD/FOREX
Carrefour out, HyperMax in: New grocery retail brand takes over Bahrain

Majid Al Futtaim launches HyperMax a day after Carrefour ends Bahrain operations

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Majid Al Futtaim is the exclusive operator of Carrefour in the Middle East and North Africa since 1995.
AFP

Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim has launched its flagship grocery retail brand, HyperMax, in Bahrain following the exit of French retailer Carrefour from the country a day earlier.

Carrefour Bahrain, operated by Majid Al Futtaim under its exclusive franchise rights, confirmed in a social media post that it ceased all of its operations on September 14.

Carrefour exited Jordan in November 2024 and Oman in January 2025, which was followed by HyperMax launching in those markets before similarly expanding to Bahrain today.

6 HyperMax stores in Bahrain

HyperMax has now opened six stores across Bahrain, supported by an e-commerce platform as part of an omnichannel strategy. The brand employs more than 1,600 people and is partnering with over 250 local farmers, producers, suppliers, and SMEs to strengthen food security, support local businesses, and align with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 strategy.

Mohamad El Khatib, Head of Operations at Majid Al Futtaim Retail – HyperMax Bahrain, said the new chain reflects the company’s long-term commitment to local markets: “By championing local sourcing, we are building a dynamic ecosystem that makes fresh, high-quality grocery products more accessible and affordable.”

Majid Al Futtaim, one of Dubai’s largest private conglomerates, brought Carrefour to the Middle East in 1995 and still operates its stores in 12 markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a network of more than 390 outlets. The group, founded in 1992, also owns shopping malls, real estate developments, leisure assets, and retail ventures across the region.

In Bahrain, HyperMax will focus on fresh, locally sourced produce alongside a wide variety of international goods. The flagship store at City Centre Bahrain hosted launch activities on Monday evening to mark the brand’s debut.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
