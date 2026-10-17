Weekend Digest: Saudi deportations, BR Shetty's $15b lawsuit and MrBeast surprise

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s nationwide crackdown on residency violations, the execution of two Bangladeshis in Mecca and BR Shetty’s $15 billion lawsuit lead this weekend’s digest. Elsewhere, Muscat tightens housing rules, while Bollywood and cricket stars make headlines. From Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday message to his daughter to an Indian woman’s year-long quest to meet MrBeast, here are the stories making waves across the region and beyond this weekend.