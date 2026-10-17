Weekend Digest: Saudi deportations, BR Shetty's $15b lawsuit and MrBeast surprise

Mecca executions, Muscat housing ban and MrBeast surprise among top stories
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s nationwide crackdown on residency violations, the execution of two Bangladeshis in Mecca and BR Shetty’s $15 billion lawsuit lead this weekend’s digest. Elsewhere, Muscat tightens housing rules, while Bollywood and cricket stars make headlines. From Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday message to his daughter to an Indian woman’s year-long quest to meet MrBeast, here are the stories making waves across the region and beyond this weekend.
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has deported 10,431 residents for violating immigration regulations, while nearly 14,000 people were arrested during a week-long nationwide crackdown on residency, labour and border security offences, the Ministry of Interior announced.
Security authorities arrested 13,889 people during joint inspection campaigns conducted with relevant government agencies between October 1 and 7, according to figures released on Saturday.
Dubai: Actor Anil Kapoor and Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma have praised the trailer of Doosra, an upcoming film inspired by India’s historic 2002 NatWest Series final victory against England. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23.
The film revisits one of Indian cricket’s most memorable moments and connects it with the story of a young girl challenging social conventions in a conservative household.
Dubai: Washington Sundar has received a Rs 75 lakh (Dh 286,000) cash incentive from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after helping India win gold in men’s cricket at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
Vijay had already announced the reward on October 3, congratulating Sundar and the Indian team after their victory over Pakistan in the final. Now, the Tamil Nadu government has formally presented the incentive, with Vijay and Sundar meeting in person for the ceremony.
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has executed a Bangladeshi man and woman after they were convicted of committing indecent acts inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca, the Interior Ministry announced.
The ministry identified the two as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, both Bangladeshi nationals, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt birthday message for his daughter Sara Tendulkar on Monday, offering a glimpse into their close bond as she turned 29.
Sara, the elder child of Sachin and his wife Anjali, was born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai. She has largely pursued her own path away from professional cricket, focusing on her education, wellness and philanthropic work.
Dubai: Saba Pataudi, sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has opened up about her responsibility for managing the Pataudi family’s legacy, revealing that her late father, former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, entrusted her with the role.
Saba, the daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, oversees responsibilities connected to the family’s Bhopal estate and the Auqaf-e-Shahi trust. The family’s legacy has been estimated at more than Rs 10 billion.
Dubai: BR Shetty has launched a $15 billion legal claim against Bank of Baroda and 25 other defendants, alleging they helped enable fraud involving his businesses and left him facing repayment demands under guarantees he says he never signed.
The founder of NMC Healthcare and UAE Exchange filed the suit in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, according to Reuters, which reviewed the court filing. His allegations include forged signatures, disputed transfers and repeated money-laundering alerts that he claims the bank failed to act on.
An Indian woman’s year-long mission to meet YouTube star MrBeast has culminated in a face-to-face meeting and a $10,000 reward to support her community work.
Maya Gupta, from Surat in Gujarat, met the popular content creator on the 365th day of her challenge, according to reports. The reward is worth approximately Rs957,000.
Dubai: Muscat has officially banned families and bachelors from living in the same building, reminding landlords and property owners that local regulations also prohibit workers' and bachelors' accommodation in residential and mixed residential-commercial areas.
Muscat Municipality said the restrictions are part of regulations governing the use of buildings across the governorate, aimed at protecting residential neighbourhoods and ensuring a safe, comfortable and orderly living environment.
Dubai: An Indian police officer has caught the internet’s attention after singing a popular Pakistani folk song while playing the guitar in a video that has gone viral on social media.
Nishant Mishra, a sub-inspector with Uttar Pradesh Police, performs Chalre Chalre Waal with his eyes closed, accompanying himself on the guitar. His rendition has drawn praise online, according to Indian media reports. The video had received more than one million views on Instagram.