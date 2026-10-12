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Muscat officially bans families and bachelors from living in the same building

Families and bachelors cannot live in the same building under local regulations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Businesses and employers are required to provide suitable accommodation for their workers in designated areas that meet health and safety requirements.
Businesses and employers are required to provide suitable accommodation for their workers in designated areas that meet health and safety requirements.
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Dubai: Muscat has officially banned families and bachelors from living in the same building, reminding landlords and property owners that local regulations also prohibit workers' and bachelors' accommodation in residential and mixed residential-commercial areas.

Muscat Municipality said the restrictions are part of regulations governing the use of buildings across the governorate, aimed at protecting residential neighbourhoods and ensuring a safe, comfortable and orderly living environment.

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In a statement, the municipality cited Local Order No. 23/92, which regulates building use in Muscat Governorate. Article 31(d) explicitly prohibits the establishment of buildings or residential complexes for workers or bachelors in residential and mixed residential-commercial areas.

The same provision also bans accommodating families and bachelors in a single building.

The municipality stressed that compliance with housing regulations begins before properties are occupied, placing responsibility on landlords and property owners to verify each building's classification and ensure it is used only for its authorised purpose.

Businesses and employers are also required to provide suitable accommodation for their workers in designated areas that meet health and safety requirements.

Muscat Municipality warned that exceeding a property's permitted occupancy or using buildings in violation of their approved classification could have consequences beyond the properties themselves.

Such practices can put pressure on roads, parking spaces and public facilities, while compromising health and safety standards and disturbing residents in surrounding neighbourhoods.

The municipality called for greater cooperation among property owners, landlords and businesses, stressing that maintaining quality of life and protecting residential communities requires shared responsibility and compliance with existing regulations.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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