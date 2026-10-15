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Saudi Arabia executes Bangladeshi man, woman for indecent acts inside Mecca mosque

Pair executed after court ruling upheld and royal order issued to enforce death sentences

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia executed Bangladeshi man and woman for committing indecent acts inside Mecca mosque, reaffirming its stance on upholding Islamic law.
Saudi Arabia executed Bangladeshi man and woman for committing indecent acts inside Mecca mosque, reaffirming its stance on upholding Islamic law.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has executed a Bangladeshi man and woman after they were convicted of committing indecent acts inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca, the Interior Ministry announced.

The ministry identified the two as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, both Bangladeshi nationals, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The statement said security authorities arrested the pair after they committed what it described as immoral acts inside a mosque in Mecca.

Following an investigation, the two were charged and referred to a competent court, which found them guilty and sentenced them to death under ta'zir, a discretionary punishment under Islamic law.

The ministry said the court imposed the sentences because of the seriousness of the offence and the violation of the sanctity of the mosque and the circumstances in which the acts were committed.

The verdicts became final after being upheld by the relevant judicial authority, and a royal order was issued authorising their implementation. The executions were carried out on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, in the Mecca region.

In its statement, the Interior Ministry reaffirmed the Saudi government's commitment to maintaining security, upholding justice and enforcing Islamic law against those who violate the sanctity of mosques.

It also warned that anyone committing similar offences would face punishment under the kingdom's laws.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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