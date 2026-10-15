Pair executed after court ruling upheld and royal order issued to enforce death sentences
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has executed a Bangladeshi man and woman after they were convicted of committing indecent acts inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca, the Interior Ministry announced.
The ministry identified the two as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, both Bangladeshi nationals, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The statement said security authorities arrested the pair after they committed what it described as immoral acts inside a mosque in Mecca.
Following an investigation, the two were charged and referred to a competent court, which found them guilty and sentenced them to death under ta'zir, a discretionary punishment under Islamic law.
The ministry said the court imposed the sentences because of the seriousness of the offence and the violation of the sanctity of the mosque and the circumstances in which the acts were committed.
The verdicts became final after being upheld by the relevant judicial authority, and a royal order was issued authorising their implementation. The executions were carried out on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, in the Mecca region.
In its statement, the Interior Ministry reaffirmed the Saudi government's commitment to maintaining security, upholding justice and enforcing Islamic law against those who violate the sanctity of mosques.
It also warned that anyone committing similar offences would face punishment under the kingdom's laws.