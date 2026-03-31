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US-Israel war on Iran, Day 32: What UAE residents need to know on March 31

Here are the key developments UAE residents should know today

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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US-Israel war on Iran, Day 32: What UAE residents need to know on March 31

Dubai: Regional tensions remain high on day 32 of the US–Israel war with Iran, with drone incidents near UAE waters, continued missile interceptions, and major government decisions affecting residents, travel, education, and the economy. Here are the key developments UAE residents should know today.

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Kuwaiti tanker hit by drone off Dubai coast

A Kuwaiti oil tanker, Al Salmi, was struck by a drone while anchored off Dubai Port in the early hours of Tuesday. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said the very large crude carrier (VLCC) was hit at around 12.10am on March 31, confirming that all 24 crew members were safe and no casualties were reported. Authorities continue to monitor the maritime situation closely following the incident.

Fire in abandoned Dubai house after debris fall, 4 injured

Authorities in Dubai responded quickly to a fire that broke out in an abandoned house in Al Badaa after debris from a recent air defence interception fell in the area. The Dubai Media Office said four people nearby suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, while emergency teams moved swiftly to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to surrounding buildings.

Sharjah authorities handle drone incident

Sharjah officials confirmed that emergency teams responded to a drone incident targeting the administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications Company in the emirate’s Central Region. The Sharjah Government Media Office said the drone was believed to have originated from Iran, adding that no injuries were recorded and response teams quickly secured the area.

Dubai approves Dh1b financial relief package

Dubai’s Executive Council has approved a Dh1 billion economic and social support package aimed at strengthening business resilience and supporting workforce stability during regional uncertainty. The initiatives include financial relief measures, improvements to GDP measurement methods, trade facilitation steps, and long-term social development plans designed to maintain economic stability.

UAE motorists await April fuel price announcement

Fuel prices for April are set to be announced, with motorists watching closely as global oil markets remain volatile due to regional tensions. Over the past year, UAE fuel prices declined steadily through 2025 before showing a slight increase in March 2026, suggesting a shift towards stabilisation amid fluctuating crude oil benchmarks.

Grace period for expired visa holders ends today

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) confirmed that the special grace period allowing residents with expired visas to return to the UAE ends on March 31. The measure was introduced to support residents stranded abroad due to airspace closures and travel disruptions linked to the regional conflict.

Distance learning extended until April 17

The Ministry of Education has extended distance learning for all schools, nurseries, and kindergartens across the UAE until April 17, 2026. Officials said the decision prioritises the safety and wellbeing of students and staff, noting that the situation will be reviewed weekly and the timeline could be adjusted depending on developments.

Indian and Pakistani schools begin academic year online

Several Indian and Pakistani schools in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and the northern emirates have started the 2026–27 academic year remotely, particularly for kindergarten students. The delayed start follows directives from education authorities made on Monday night.

Flying in April? Emirates guidelines for travellers

Emirates has reminded passengers to check their flights and travel plans following the partial reopening of regional airspace.

In its latest update, the airline provided guidance for passengers booked to travel between February 28 and April 30, 2026, following disruptions to its schedule.

UAE intercepts missiles and drones

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 27 drones on March 30 as part of ongoing security operations. Official figures show that since the start of the conflict, UAE defences have engaged 425 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,941 drones, underscoring continued vigilance across the country.

Trump escalates pressure on Iran

US President Donald Trump warned that the United States could target Iran’s electric plants and oil facilities if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and if no agreement is reached to end the war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is no timeline for ending the conflict, while attacks continue across Iran, Lebanon, and Israel and maritime traffic in the Strait remains below normal levels.

Follow our US-Israel war on Iran live blog for ongoing updates.
Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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DubaiSharjahUS-Israel-Iran war

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