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Fire breaks out in abandoned Dubai house after air defence debris, 4 minor injuries

Four people in the vicinity of the Al Badaa house sustained minor injuries

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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The Dubai Media Office reported the incident at 2:46 am, confirming four minor injuries in the area.
The Dubai Media Office reported the incident at 2:46 am, confirming four minor injuries in the area.
WAM

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai responded swiftly to a fire that broke out in an abandoned house in Al Badaa early Tuesday morning, caused by debris from an air defence interception.

According to the Dubai Media Office, four individuals in the vicinity of the house sustained minor injuries and were treated on-site. Emergency teams acted promptly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

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Officials said the incident was linked to debris resulting from the interception of aerial threats over the area. Authorities continue to assess the scene to ensure safety and investigate the sequence of events.

Residents are advised to stay clear of abandoned structures and report any unusual incidents to local authorities. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

Stay clear of debris: Dubai Police remind residents

Dubai Police have issued a safety reminder to residents following recent air defence interceptions. Authorities urge the public not to approach, touch, or photograph any debris or objects that have fallen, and to allow relevant teams to assess the scene.

While some objects may appear harmless, interacting with them can pose serious safety risks. Residents are advised to stay vigilant, follow official instructions, and report any suspicious objects to the authorities.

The advisory was also sent via SMS to residents, ending with the police signature message: “Your security is our happiness.”

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