US-Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 28, 2026)

Travel advice amid capacity growth, possible new region escalation in the Gulf
The US-Israel war with Iran remains a source of regional uncertainty, with reports of possible new US military operations, continued flight disruptions and escalating security threats across the Gulf.
Saudi Arabia has intercepted Houthi missiles and drones, while diplomatic efforts involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan continue. Shipping risks are also mounting around the Strait of Hormuz.
Here are the latest developments UAE residents need to know on October 28, including flight updates, security warnings and practical travel advice as per the latest Gulf News updates (flight details are from Tuesday, Oct. 27):
Possible US strike: CNN reports US forces could launch major operations against Iran “within 96 hours” of an order from Trump. No final decision has been made, and some officials expect any order after the US midterms on Nov. 3.
The Wall Street Journal has also reported that the US warned Gulf nations of possible "short, intense renewal" of the Iran war after the US midterm elections. The report pointed to "new signs" that the American and Israeli militaries are preparing a potential wave of strikes to muscle Tehran to the negotiating table.
The Journal cited communications through diplomatic and military channels as "indications" that the US and Israel are readying to launch a new round of "heavy" combat operations against Iran, potentially risking a major escalation.
US embassies in the region ordered departures last week, and the State Department ordered non-emergency staff to leave Saudi Arabia effective Oct. 23.
The US Central Command has also refuted claims by the IRGC Navy commander who said that US forces have "abandoned" Hormuz by moving "hundreds of kilometers" away. CentCom said their forces "remain present and vigilant" in the strait and surrounding waters, as demonstrated by the CentCom commander this weekend. "US forces and regional partners control the international waterway — clearly not Iran," the command added.
Capacity is growing: UAE departing seats rose 23% to 7.2 million between June and October. Up to 36 weekly Dubai-Europe flights are expected back by December. Athens and Manila services are being restored.
Saudi routes remain disrupted:
Etihad cancelled Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah through Nov. 5.
Emirates cancelled Dubai-Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah flights. Dubai-Medina is operating.
flydubai suspended Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until Oct. 29.
Air Arabia listed many cancellations from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, including Saudi, Kuwait, Beirut, Doha and Damascus.
Other airlines: IndiGo is out through Oct. 31, Air India until Nov. 7 for Riyadh and Dammam, Philippine Airlines for Riyadh until Nov. 29, and Lufthansa for Riyadh until Nov. 18.
Riyadh airport: The US Mission says it partially reopened on Oct. 23, with limited flights and some operations shifted to Qassim.
Iran and Tel Aviv: Iranian airline flights remain suspended. Emirates-flydubai Tel Aviv codeshare flights are suspended following the Sept. 30 FZ1073 incident.
Some disruptions have operational causes unrelated to the conflict.
Saudi Arabia says it destroyed five Houthi ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh and the east. On Tuesday (Oct. 27), debris from two intercepted missiles damaged a building, a construction site and a vehicle in Riyadh, with no casualties reported. Four drones aimed at the south were also downed.
An Indian national killed in the attack on Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport was repatriated on Oct. 27.
Egypt’s parliament authorised military support for Saudi Arabia, and a Houthi official called that a declaration of war.
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, The parties agreed to continue, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s cabinet reviewed the talks.
Iran says the US must meet . A senior official suggested Washington might seek a quick deal before the midterms, then resume pressure, and said Tehran could accept shortening the seven-day implementation period to four or five days.
Iranian President . He met Qatar’s emir there, and Qatar’s office said they discussed negotiations, Hormuz and energy supplies.
Oman’s foreign minister urged a Gulf security framework that includes Iran.
Iran’s army says an oil tanker hit mines and caught fire after trying to cross by a route Tehran hadn’t authorised.
Iran’s chief of staff claims full control of the strait and says it is “completely closed” to ships that don’t comply.
about 63 nautical miles southeast of Al-Faw, Iraq, with the cause unknown.
, likely leading to weeks of coalition jockeying.
UK warning covers the UAE: The UK issued fresh alerts for the UAE and 14 other countries, saying the risk of sudden escalation “remains high” and that airspace closures and flight cancellations are no longer described as merely potential. It now covers British nationals transiting the region, not only those there.
Check your flight with the airline before heading to the airport, watch for rebooking and refund messages, and rely on official UAE channels for security notices.