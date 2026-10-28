US-Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 28, 2026)

Possible US strike: CNN reports US forces could launch major operations against Iran “within 96 hours” of an order from Trump. No final decision has been made, and some officials expect any order after the US midterms on Nov. 3.

The Wall Street Journal has also reported that the US warned Gulf nations of possible "short, intense renewal" of the Iran war after the US midterm elections. The report pointed to "new signs" that the American and Israeli militaries are preparing a potential wave of strikes to muscle Tehran to the negotiating table.

The Journal cited communications through diplomatic and military channels as "indications" that the US and Israel are readying to launch a new round of "heavy" combat operations against Iran, potentially risking a major escalation.

US embassies in the region ordered departures last week, and the State Department ordered non-emergency staff to leave Saudi Arabia effective Oct. 23.