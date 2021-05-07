Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution said whoever publicly and unduly wears an official attire, specially reserved by law to a certain class of people, shall be sentenced to up to one year in jail or to a fine of no less than Dh10,000.
In its official twitter account on Friday, Public Prosecution said: “Shall be sentenced to a detention for a term of up to one year or to a fine of no less than Dh10,000 whoever publicly and unduly wears an official attire specially reserved by law to a class of persons or wears a uniform of rank higher than his, as well a whoever puts on a medal, badge, sign or mark of an office or unduly assumes any of the officially recognised scientific or academic titles or any of the military ranks or public parliamentary attributes.
Read more
- Dubai Police rescues man who tried to kill himself by slashing his wrist and trying to jump off the roof of his building
- Sharjah Police launch special service for the hearing impaired
- Dubai issues 6,650 smart search and arrest warrants in 2020
- Policemen in UAE distribute free iftar meals to road users and pedestrians
“This provision applies also in case the apparel or medal or others belong to a foreign country,” it explained.