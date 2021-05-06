Ajman/Ras Al Khaimah: The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police distributed 1,200 iftar meals to road users and pedestrians as part of the initiative launched by the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB). The initiative is aimed at achieving the strategic goal of promoting customer and public happiness. Ajman Police patrols, in cooperation with a team of volunteers from ADIB, handed over meal boxes to community members in the emirate, in strict compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Media and Public Relations Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police participated in the distribution of 1,200 Iftar meals over the past two days, in cooperation with a number of police departments, such as the Traffic and Patrols Department, the Community Police Department, and the Women Police Team, while adhering to all the precautionary measures related to COVID-19.
Major Salem Abdul Rahman Al Saman, Head of the Public Relations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, confirmed that the iftar distribution initiative launched by the Ministry of Interior is a campaign aimed at supporting positive citizenry by connecting the concept of relationship and partnership that binds police agencies with community members and consolidates the concept of community partnership and values.
Read more
- Dubai hosts Expo’s final International Participants Meeting
- 83 million people worldwide benefit from MBRGI’s Dh1.2 billion humanitarian and social projects in 2020
- UAE public holidays: Eid Al Fitr holidays for public sector confirmed
- Supporting UAE Armed Forces and defence industries will remain a strategic priority, President Sheikh Khalifa says
Captain Hamed Abdul Qader Al Attar, Director of the Internal Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said the distribution of iftar meals was aimed at raising residents’ satisfaction with public services.