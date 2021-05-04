Dubai: The Emirate of Dubai on Tuesday hosted the final International Participants Meeting (IPM) to review the latest developments concerning Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest ever event to be staged in the Arab world.
On his Twitter page, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Dubai welcomed the delegations of 173 countries and 24 international organizations in their final meeting in preparation for Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held next October. Dubai is all set to host the event and 190 countries are also ready. The world is preparing to recover through the largest cultural event in the world,”.
Earlier last month, Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the UAE is fully prepared to host the mega Expo 2020 Dubai exhibition.
The six-month event, which runs from October 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022, is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. It is expected to attract millions of visitors from across the world.