Dubai: Starting from next week, the art works of a group of UAE-based Indian artists will be on display at a Dubai exhibition celebrating the 75 years of India’s independence.
The ‘Art & Craft Exhibition Series’, held as part of the ‘India @75 — Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations was officially inaugurated on Thursday.
Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, and Khalil Abdul-Wahid, director of Fine Arts, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, inaugurated the exhibition at the Indian Consulate Auditorium.
Nine artists, who were short-listed from 650 entries, will display their creativity, depicting vibrant colours of Indian culture, tradition, heritage an its people, the mission said. The participating artists are Atul Panase, Swapnil Jawali, Anjani P Laitu, Akshay Arora, Shrutika Gosawi, Masarratfatima Sulaimani, Punam A Salecha, Vidisha Pandey and Soumya Shree.
“The exhibition displays impressions of different techniques and art styles, bringing forward a vivid confluence of traditional and modern Indian artwork,” the consulate stated in a press release.
Dr Puri in his remarks congratulated all the artists for their valuable participation in the exhibition.
Abdul-Wahid commended the artists and highlighted their contribution in strengthening cultural ties between UAE and India.
A Kathak dance performance was presented by students of Gurukul Studio, Dubai.
Read more
The event was attended by members of the diplomatic community, representatives from Indian universities, members of the Indian expatriate community and art lovers in Dubai and Northern Emirates.
The exhibition will be open for the public from July 19 to September 8, 2021, for three days a week — Monday to Wednesday — from 2pm to 6pm.