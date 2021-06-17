Winner Wissam to spend his prize to secure his kids’ future and that of his countrymen

Winner Wissam said he was a regular entrant in the Mahzooz draw and had won Dh35 on several occasions in the past, before his windfall this time around. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Lebanese expatriate Wissam won the Dh1 million second prize in the 29th weekly live Mahzooz draw. The lucky winner matched five out of the six numbers, making him the tenth new millionaire made by Mahzooz in 2021. Wissam has also become the third Lebanese millionaire this year after his fellow citizens Abu Ali and Bassem won Dh1 million each in the tenth and 21st draws, respectively.

Wissam, who lives in Dubai with his wife and two children, has been a long-time participant in the Mahzooz draw.

“I’ve been participating in the draw for a long time, and I’ve won Dh35 many times,” said the 38-year-old. “When I got the email from Mahzooz and went to check my winning on Saturday, I was expecting another 35 dirhams. When I saw it was a million, I was shocked. I started screaming to my wife that we won, and I couldn’t sleep that whole night.”

A family man, Wissam knows that these winnings will go a long way for his children. “This money will make a huge difference for us,” said Wissam. “I am much more comfortable now when I think about my kids’ future, knowing that we’ll be able to take care of their education, and provide them with everything they need in life.”

A Dubai resident since 2014, Wissam hails from Tripoli in North Lebanon and remains keenly aware of what’s going on in his homeland.

“Lebanon is in my heart. My thoughts are with my family and my fellow Lebanese everyday. As you know, Lebanon is going through a very tough time right now and needs all of our help,” said Wissam. “I’ve already been sending money back home to support my community, but now, I’ll be able to send much bigger amounts and help many more people. The most fulfilling thing to me is sharing with others and changing people’s lives for the better.”

Wissam knows he’s a lucky man and has a clear message for other participants.

“Believe in Mahzooz. I’m just a regular person who participates every week. If it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone,” concluded Wissam.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering on www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased for Dh35 grants eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.