Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. January 4, 2021 marks 15 years since he became the Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account on Wednesday and said: “Life has taught me if someone comes to me asking for help, I go ahead and help him. If an oppressed person comes to me seeking justice, I support him until justice is done.”

“If a scientist comes to me, I listen to him…. If a young man approached me seeking advice, I help pave his path towards the future….We do not grow as isolated individuals… We grow as a nation, with its people supporting each other…. We excel as one nation and advance as a united country,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.