Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account on Wednesday and said: “Life has taught me if someone comes to me asking for help, I go ahead and help him. If an oppressed person comes to me seeking justice, I support him until justice is done.”
“If a scientist comes to me, I listen to him…. If a young man approached me seeking advice, I help pave his path towards the future….We do not grow as isolated individuals… We grow as a nation, with its people supporting each other…. We excel as one nation and advance as a united country,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.