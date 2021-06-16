Dubai: New York state Senator Kevin Thomas introduced a resolution to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the union of the UAE by declaring December 2, 2021, as Emirati Day in New York state.
Senator Kevin Thomas was born in Dubai and immigrated to New York state at the age of ten. He represents New York’s 6th Senate District.
The UAE Consulate in New York City also tweeted this, saying: "In celebration of the fiftieth year of the founding of the UAE, Senator from New York State Senator Kevin Thomas introduced a resolution declaring December 2, 2021, 'Emirati Day' in New York State."
Senator Kevin Thomas said: “From business to trade to fashion to education, New York state has always had strong ties with the UAE. New York remains one of the most popular destinations for Emirati students pursuing higher education. I am pleased to have the opportunity to recognise the cultural significance of the ‘Year of the 50th’, which represents a defining moment in UAE history, by declaring December 2, 2021, as Emirati Day in New York state.”
Abdalla Shaheen, Consul General of the UAE in New York, said: “This December, the UAE will not only celebrate its 50th anniversary — we will also celebrate 50 years of friendship with the state of New York. Strong business and trade ties, coupled with a range of high-profile partnerships through the arts, sport and education are the foundation of this close relationship. I thank Senator Thomas for introducing a resolution commemorating the UAE’s 50th anniversary in New York state, which reflects our shared understanding that the friendship between the UAE and New York is set to grow from strength to strength in the years ahead.”