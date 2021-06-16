His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The UAE’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is a true story of success, strength, fortitude and endurance, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE has managed to overcome the test of ability with high competency and demonstrated a high capacity in dealing with such extraordinary conditions. “The UAE has even overcome the worst, and is stronger than ever,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came within the foreword of the Emirates Group’s Annual Report - 2020-2021 where he described the pandemic as “one of the biggest challenges faced by humanity in its known history.”

He added that the UAE’s fight against the pandemic has particularly been a story of strength, fortitude and endurance. “We have been tested in our ability to deal with this unforeseen situation, but we have emerged out of it tougher.

“In many ways, the UAE has proved to be one of best prepared countries to deal with this pandemic. Not only have we effectively safeguarded the health and wellbeing of citizens and residents, but we have also weathered the economic impact of the crisis. The investments we made over the last few decades to create a world-leading infrastructure, thanks to the vision of our founding fathers, combined with our robust institutions and public services, have enabled us to counter the COVID-19 challenge.”

“What has been truly remarkable is the way “all stakeholders in our society and economy have come together to mobilise the efforts and resources needed to combat the pandemic. The joint efforts of the public and private sectors in mounting a strong healthcare response is one of the examples of this spirit of solidarity,” Sheikh Mohammed stressed.

Embracing this spirit, Dubai government has placed a high priority on extending support measures to businesses to ensure the short-term impact of the pandemic does not translate into long-term challenges, he added.

“Going ahead, we continue to remain committed to helping all sectors in recovering on a solid footing. Amidst the pandemic, our model for finding solutions to challenges has been marked by cooperation, humanitarian values and rapid action. The response of Dubai’s aviation and logistics industry leaders to the disruption caused by COVID-19 is a key example of our nation’s ability to rise to the challenge in these testing times. Working unitedly, they have been quick to use their global capabilities not only to facilitate the rapid distribution of vaccines in the country but also send relief and humanitarian aid to developing nations.”

Sheikh Mohammed underlined the essential economic role the Emirates Group plays. The “Emirates Group actively contributes to Dubai’s economic success and is central to our future growth and prosperity. I am confident the Group will continue its role as a world leading organisation shaping the future of global aviation, while also furthering the UAE’s vision and aspirations.”