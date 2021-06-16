Dubai: Dubai Police have enhanced their key services over the past year by introducing 63 new services and developing 18 digital services, resulting in 44,340 transactions per minute.
According to Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, digital services saw a significant 89.6 per cent turnout.
These statistics were revealed during an annual inspection of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, where Lt Gen Al Marri was apprised about the digital transformation strategy 2021-2025, the artificial intelligence strategy 2018-2021, and the new global trends in the field of artificial intelligence and technology.
He was also briefed about the technical projects implemented by the department in 2020, most notably smart patrols, memory fingerprint, automated registration by radars, duty officer smart assistant, Smart Police Stations (SPS) and the Amna virtual assistant.
He also reviewed the index of customers’ satisfaction with the force’s digital channels and services for the past year as the department achieved a success rate of 98.8 per cent.
The Department has also completed ten integrated projects and successfully interconnected systems with strategic partners. It has also maintained business continuity of (main systems, data centre, database, networks) at 99.69 per cent.
As part of the force’s efforts towards complying with the Dubai Paperless Strategy, the department has reached 94.38 per cent of its target, and introduced 133 paperless initiatives — including electronic filing of reports, the smart governance programme, smart patrols and other related services.
Read more
- COVID-19: UAE 'stronger than ever' after pandemic, says Sheikh Mohammed
- 10th edition of “My Blood for My Country” campaign gets underway in Dubai
- Watch: New York state senator moves resolution to observe December 2, 2021, as Emirati Day
- Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flight to volcano-hit Goma in DR Congo
The General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police has also achieved a 98.8 per cent digital transformation of services, with 703 smart transactions. It has also recorded a total of 44,340 smart transactions per minute through various e-channels and held 41,378 virtual meetings with the participation of 155,648 people.