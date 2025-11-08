Sheikh Hamdan attends Azerbaijan ‘Victory Day’ celebrations

Sheikh Hamdan highlights UAE-Azerbaijan cooperation in Baku
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attended Azerbaijan’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations in Baku on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
The event was also attended by heads of state, government leaders, and senior officials.
Sheikh Hamdan extended the greetings of UAE leadership—including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan—to His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev. He also conveyed congratulations to the government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion.
Sheikh Hamdan praised Azerbaijan’s remarkable progress and development agenda, noting that the growing UAE-Azerbaijan partnership would create new opportunities for sustainable and inclusive growth. He highlighted expanding cooperation across trade, culture, technology, and renewable energy as key drivers of stability and prosperity.
Sheikh Hamdan arrived in Baku earlier in the day, leading a delegation to the celebrations. At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, he was welcomed by Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, alongside senior officials.
The UAE delegation included:
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications
Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State
Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence
Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence
Muhammad Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox