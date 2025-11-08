GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan attends Azerbaijan ‘Victory Day’ celebrations

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Sheikh Hamdan strengthens UAE-Azerbaijan ties at 'Victory Day'

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attended Azerbaijan’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations in Baku on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan 

The event was also attended by heads of state, government leaders, and senior officials.

Sheikh Hamdan extended the greetings of UAE leadership—including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan—to His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev. He also conveyed congratulations to the government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion.

Highlighting bilateral relations

Sheikh Hamdan praised Azerbaijan’s remarkable progress and development agenda, noting that the growing UAE-Azerbaijan partnership would create new opportunities for sustainable and inclusive growth. He highlighted expanding cooperation across trade, culture, technology, and renewable energy as key drivers of stability and prosperity.

High-level UAE delegation in Baku

Sheikh Hamdan arrived in Baku earlier in the day, leading a delegation to the celebrations. At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, he was welcomed by Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, alongside senior officials.

Delegation members

The UAE delegation included:

  • Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

  • Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications

  • Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State

  • Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence

  • Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence

  • Muhammad Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan

