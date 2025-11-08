Sheikh Hamdan arrives in Baku for Azerbaijan’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations

The UAE delegation accompanying Sheikh Hamdan included Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and Muhammad Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan.