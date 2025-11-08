Sheikh Hamdan arrives in Baku for Azerbaijan’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations

The visit highlights the UAE’s commitment to stronger ties and global events
Baku: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, arrived in Baku on Friday morning to lead a high-level UAE delegation for Azerbaijan’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations.
On arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Sheikh Hamdan and the delegation were received by Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, alongside senior government officials.
The UAE delegation accompanying Sheikh Hamdan included Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and Muhammad Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan.
The visit underscores the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and participating in key international commemorations.
