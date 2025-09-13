Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend
This week’s top stories include the sudden internet outage that hit the UAE and the much-anticipated refresh of Apple’s iPhone lineup. With cooler weather on the way, Dubai has also confirmed dates for when its popular outdoor attractions will reopen.
Skywatchers were treated to a dazzling Blood Moon over the UAE, while sad news came with the passing of a 46-year-old Indian jeweller’s son due to cardiac arrest. For residents, we’ve also put together an explainer on how to exchange your foreign driving licence in Dubai.
On the lighter side, Mark Zuckerberg found himself sued — though not the one you’re thinking of, but a man with the same name. And in Pakistan, the markhor trophy hunt made its return to the spotlight.
Israel carried out a strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar on Tuesday as the group considered a US ceasefire proposal for Gaza. The attack, on the territory of a US ally, marked a major escalation, risking disruption of negotiations and hostage-release talks. Read more ➜
Billions worldwide witnessed a rare Blood Moon during total lunar eclipse on September 7. The Moon turned a deep crimson as Earth’s shadow passed over it, visible across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and much of the Arab world. Read more ➜
For many expats moving to Dubai, one of the first things they want to sort out is getting behind the wheel. If you already hold a driving licence from certain authorised countries, you may not need to start the process from scratch. Read more ➜
In an unusual legal battle, Mark S. Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney from Indiana, has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., claiming that the company repeatedly suspended his accounts on Facebook and Instagram for “impersonating” its CEO and namesake, Mark E. Zuckerberg. Read more ➜
Israel’s unprecedented strike on Doha’s upscale West Bay Lagoon — a neighbourhood that houses foreign embassies and wealthy residences — has raised urgent questions about how such an attack could have been carried out in the heart of a Gulf state. Read more ➜
Pakistan has once again captured the attention of the international hunting world: a single permit to hunt the elusive Astore markhor in Gilgit-Baltistan has been auctioned for $370,000, the highest fee ever paid for a hunting license anywhere in the world. Read more ➜
Apple’s biggest event of the year has officially wrapped up. The US tech giant unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 Pro, along with the latest Apple Watches, the release date for iOS 26, and more. Among the highlights was the debut of the iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever made, and a dramatic redesign of the flagship iPhone 17 Pro models. Read more ➜
Internet users across the UAE are still reporting slower speeds and patchy connections after several subsea cables in the Red Sea were cut over the weekend, disrupting connectivity from South Asia to the Gulf. Read more ➜
Dubai’s outdoor season is almost here, with several of the city’s most popular attractions set to reopen from next month. While some venues have already announced official dates, others have only hinted at their expected timelines. Read more ➜
The son of a popular Indian expat jeweller in the UAE has died of cardiac arrest, his family told Gulf News on Tuesday. Jacob Palathumpattu John, 46, the eldest son of Babu John, chairman of Sky Jewellery, died at his home in Dubai on Monday late evening, the family said. He is survived by his wife, daughter aged 15, and son aged 12. Read more ➜
