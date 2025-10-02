Rare harvest supermoon to align with Saturn and Jupiter to light up October skies

First of three year-end supermoons to rise on October 7, alongside Saturn and Jupiter
Dubai: Skywatchers worldwide are gearing up for a rare celestial spectacle this October, as the giant Harvest Moon — the first of three year- end supermoons, will light up skies in a stunning alignment with Saturn and Jupiter.
The cosmic display began on Tuesday, October 1, as the waxing gibbous moon drifts closer to Saturn, forming striking nightly pairings visible to the naked eye in the southeastern evening sky. By October 5, the moon and Saturn will appear to rise side by side on the eastern horizon, just below the glittering “Summer Triangle” of Vega, Altair and Deneb.
On October 7, the moon reaches full phase, creating the so-called Harvest Moon — a brilliant, oversized supermoon that appears especially large at the horizon due to the “moon illusion,” when our eyes perceive it as bigger against trees and buildings.
The Harvest Moon has long held cultural significance. Its name dates back centuries, when farmers relied on its bright autumn light to bring in crops ahead of winter. When the October moon falls after the harvest, it is instead called the Hunter’s Moon, marking the season for game hunting.
Despite its apparent size, the moon’s companion in this sky show — Saturn — dwarfs it, with a diameter 35 times larger. But at more than a billion kilometres away, the gas giant will appear as a tiny golden point near the luminous disc of the moon.
With Jupiter shining nearby, skywatchers can expect one of the year’s most striking astronomical spectacles, visible without telescopes but best enjoyed under dark skies away from city lights.
