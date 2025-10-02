GOLD/FOREX
Rare harvest supermoon to align with Saturn and Jupiter to light up October skies

First of three year-end supermoons to rise on October 7, alongside Saturn and Jupiter

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Screengrab

Dubai: Skywatchers worldwide are gearing up for a rare celestial spectacle this October, as the giant Harvest Moon — the first of three year- end supermoons, will light up skies in a stunning alignment with Saturn and Jupiter.

The cosmic display began on Tuesday, October 1, as the waxing gibbous moon drifts closer to Saturn, forming striking nightly pairings visible to the naked eye in the southeastern evening sky. By October 5, the moon and Saturn will appear to rise side by side on the eastern horizon, just below the glittering “Summer Triangle” of Vega, Altair and Deneb.

On October 7, the moon reaches full phase, creating the so-called Harvest Moon — a brilliant, oversized supermoon that appears especially large at the horizon due to the “moon illusion,” when our eyes perceive it as bigger against trees and buildings.

The Harvest Moon has long held cultural significance. Its name dates back centuries, when farmers relied on its bright autumn light to bring in crops ahead of winter. When the October moon falls after the harvest, it is instead called the Hunter’s Moon, marking the season for game hunting.

Despite its apparent size, the moon’s companion in this sky show — Saturn — dwarfs it, with a diameter 35 times larger. But at more than a billion kilometres away, the gas giant will appear as a tiny golden point near the luminous disc of the moon.

With Jupiter shining nearby, skywatchers can expect one of the year’s most striking astronomical spectacles, visible without telescopes but best enjoyed under dark skies away from city lights.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al Amir
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
