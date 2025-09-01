See the moon turn red and Saturn shine bright at Mleiha National Park this September

Later in the month, on September 20th, seize the chance to see Saturn at its absolute brightest and closest for the year. The ringed planet reaches “Opposition,” perfectly aligned opposite the Sun from Earth. This prime positioning makes Saturn exceptionally luminous and reveals stunning detail through telescopes. Visitors can expect crystal-clear views of Saturn’s magnificent rings and, conditions permitting, its largest moon, Titan. It’s the best time to see the planet in extraordinary detail, right from Sharjah’s desert.