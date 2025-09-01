GOLD/FOREX
See the moon turn red and Saturn shine bright at Mleiha National Park this September

Seize the chance to see Saturn at its absolute brightest and closest for the year

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah: This September, Mleiha National Park will provide an unmatched opportunity to witness the celestial wonders, offering two unforgettable nights for stargazers, families, and nature enthusiasts. Visitors will be invited to gather at the Park’s Panoramic Lounge to witness two captivating celestial displays: the Total Lunar Eclipse on 7 September, and Saturn at its Brightest and Closest on 20 September.

Total lunar eclipse – 7 September

On this special evening, witness the Moon gradually slip into Earth’s shadow, transforming into a deep, fiery red hue during a Total Lunar Eclipse. This dramatic effect occurs as sunlight filters through our planet's atmosphere; shorter blue wavelengths scatter away, leaving only the longer red rays to illuminate the lunar surface. Against Mleiha's pristine desert backdrop, free from light pollution, this celestial spectacle promises an exceptionally vivid and awe-inspiring display of nature’s grandeur.

Saturn at its best– 20 September

Later in the month, on September 20th, seize the chance to see Saturn at its absolute brightest and closest for the year. The ringed planet reaches “Opposition,” perfectly aligned opposite the Sun from Earth. This prime positioning makes Saturn exceptionally luminous and reveals stunning detail through telescopes. Visitors can expect crystal-clear views of Saturn’s magnificent rings and, conditions permitting, its largest moon, Titan. It’s the best time to see the planet in extraordinary detail, right from Sharjah’s desert.

The perfect celestial canvas

 Omar Jasim Al Ali, Manager at Mleiha National Park & Strategic Projects, said “At Mleiha, the desert offers darker skies than the city, and with our array of computerized high-resolution telescopes, visitors can observe celestial objects in exceptional detail and clarity.. We offer a safe, welcoming environment where families, astrophotographers, and astronomy enthusiasts can share truly magical nights under the stars, and these two events offer unparalleled opportunities to experience it.”

Both celestial events happen to fall on weekends, ideal for family outings, photography expeditions, or simply savoring a rare evening beneath Sharjah’s star-studded desert canopy. Guests will also have the opportunity of pairing the experience with a delectable dinner, creating a perfect blend of indulgence, cosmic discovery, and natural wonder. 

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

