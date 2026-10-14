US-Iran war: Houthi attacks spark fire at Saudi Aramco building, wound 4 in Riyadh; Trump weighs joining strikes

The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that recent attacks on Saudi Arabia could impact people "everywhere", as energy costs rise globally and multiple conflicts rage in the crude-rich region.

"The Saudi economy is important for the region and the world, and in that sense, these developments have potentially negative spillovers for everybody, everywhere," Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a news conference during the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Bangkok.