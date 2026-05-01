Iran has delivered a new proposal for talks with the US via mediator Pakistan, state media reported on Friday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran delivered the text of its latest negotiating proposal to Pakistan, as the mediator in talks with the United States, on Thursday evening," the official IRNA news agency reported, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear what was included in the new proposal.

On Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held phone calls with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Iraq, and Azerbaijan on the latest "initiatives of the Islamic republic to end the war," according to a ministry statement.