China's top diplomat told his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday it was "key" for all sides to "genuinely implement" their commitments after Tehran and Washington reached a memorandum of understanding to end their war, Beijing's foreign ministry said.

"The dawn of peace has already emerged, the key part of the next step is for all parties to genuinely implement their commitments and eliminate interference from various sides," Wang Yi told Abbas Araghchi in a phone call.

"China has consistently supported Iran's reasonable and legitimate claims and Iran's efforts in safeguarding its own sovereignty and security," Wang added.

The Chinese foreign minister also called for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to be "properly handled, responding prudently to the widespread concerns of the international community".

China is a net importer of oil and one of several major Asian economies that depend on the key waterway for energy, with Beijing repeatedly calling for safe passage there since the war began in late February.

In a phone call on Tuesday with his his counterpart from Pakistan - a key mediator between the United States and Iran - Wang warned the following stage of negotiations would be "more difficult".

Pakistani officials have previously said China, Islamabad's close ally and Iran's top trading partner, played a key role in supporting its mediation efforts.