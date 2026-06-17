Modi asks Trump to ensure Indian seafarers' safety under US-Iran deal

Hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers serve across global oceans in maritime trade
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers as part of the implementation of the Iran deal.
His comments come days after three Indians were killed in a US strike on a commercial vessel off Oman.
Speaking after bilateral talks with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian in France, Modi said keeping the Strait of Hormuz open was vital for the global economy and that freedom of navigation must be safeguarded.
"Hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers are serving across the world's oceans in the maritime trade sector, and I believe that their safety is equally important" as reopening the key waterway, Modi said alongside Trump after their bilateral meeting, according to a video posted on his social media.
He said he was "fully confident" that the push to resolve the conflict would also prioritise "the safety of seafarers".
On Thursday, India's shipping minister announced that three Indian sailors died on Palau-flagged MT Settebello vessel after it was hit by the United States off the coast of Oman.