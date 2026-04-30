US-Iran ceasefire: US pushing for new coalition to restart Hormuz traffic

Oil spikes as Trump weighs Iran blockade, Putin warns of fallout
Highlights
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday said a US naval blockade on Iranian ports would deepen disruptions in the Gulf and would fail to achieve its targets.
"Any attempt to impose a maritime blockade or restrictions is contrary to international law... and is doomed to fail," Pezeshkian said in a statement.
He added that such measures would "not only fail to enhance regional security, but are in fact a source of tension and a disruption to lasting stability in the Arabian Gulf".
The United States is pushing for a new international coalition to restart commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz as talks with Tehran stall, according to US news outlets.
The State Department sent an internal cable to US embassies calling on diplomats to convince governments around the world to join the "Maritime Freedom Construct," a US-led bloc to share information, coordinate diplomatically, and enforce sanctions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The coalition will see the State Department serving as a "diplomatic operations hub" and the US Central Command providing "real-time maritime domain awareness," the Journal reported, citing the cable sent on Tuesday.
"Your participation will strengthen our collective ability to restore freedom of navigation and protect the global economy," the cable reportedly said.
"Collective action is essential to demonstrate unified resolve and impose meaningful costs on Iranian obstruction of transit through the Strait."
A senior Trump administration official confirmed to the Journal that the idea was one of the many diplomatic and policy resources at the president's disposal.
Israel's foreign ministry said Thursday that Israeli forces had arrested about 175 activists aboard 20 ships from an aid-laden flotilla bound for Gaza.
"Approximately 175 activists from more than 20 boats... are now making their way peacefully to Israel," the ministry said in a statement, including a video of the activists aboard an Israeli navy ship.
Israel controls all entry points to Gaza, and has been accused by the United Nations and foreign NGOs of strangling the flow of goods into the territory, causing shortages since the start of the war in October 2023.
Hezbollah has launched a new weapon against northern Israel in the latest round of fighting: small drones controlled with fiber-optic cables the width of dental floss that avoid electronic detection.
These drones - used widely in the war in Ukraine - are small, hard to track and potentially lethal.
Many drones are susceptible to electronic jamming by air defenses. Jamming can cause a drone to crash or return to its point of origin.
But fiber-optic drones are not controlled remotely. They have a thin cable that connects an operator directly to the drone, making it impossible to electronically jam.
A revised peace proposal by Iran could come by Friday, according to US media reports. The White House has earlier rejected a written proposal by Iran for a peace deal that took the issue of Tehran's nuclear stockpile and uranium enrichment off the table, only focussing on Hormuz. The Trump administration, meanwhile, sees the maritime blockade extension as the "best option" to force the Iranian regime back to the negotiating table.
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
Brent crude oil prices surged above $125 per barrel on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will continue until Iran agrees to a deal with the United States.
Forward contracts for the sea-borne oil benchmark spiked 6.84% to $125, or $7.12 higher in Asian trade, while West Texas Intermediate climbed 3.30% to $110.30, as of 4.53 am GMT April 30, 2026.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday on X that it had reached a "significant milestone after successfully redirecting the 42nd commercial vessel attempting to violate the blockade".
It said there are "41 tankers with 69 million barrels of oil that the Iranian regime can't sell," estimating the value to more than $6 billion.
Brent crude surged above $120 per barrel on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will continue until Iran agrees to a deal with the United States. "The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking ... it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump told Axios.
President Donald Trump said that a US naval blockade against Iran could last months, leading oil prices Wednesday to spike to their highest in more than four years.
With diplomacy between Iran and the United States at a standstill after false starts, Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned him of "damaging consequences" if the United States and Israel resume their war on Iran.
Meeting oil executives, Trump contended that the blockade of Iranian ports - which Tehran has demanded must end before any deal - was more effective than bombing.
Trump, at the meeting that took place Tuesday, discussed his efforts "to alleviate global oil markets and steps we could take to continue the current blockade for months if needed and minimize impact on American consumers," a White House official said on condition of anonymity.
Global crude prices soared following reports of a possible extended blockade, with Brent jumping above $119 a barrel to its highest level since 2022 and US benchmark WTI above $105.
Iran has sought to extract a price for being attacked by exerting control over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which one-fifth of global oil typically transits.
Football's power brokers meet in Vancouver on Thursday as FIFA convenes its 76th Congress, a high?stakes gathering less than two months before the biggest World Cup ever opens across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The Iran war, World Cup logistical headaches and the unresolved question of Russia's international ban are set to feature in discussions among roughly 1,600 delegates from more than 200 member associations.
Iran's absence is already threatening to overshadow the meeting.
Officials from the Iranian football federation (FFIRI) abruptly left Canada after landing in Toronto earlier this week, abandoning their onward trip to Vancouver.
Iranian media said FFIRI president Mehdi Taj - a former member of Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - and two colleagues flew home after being "insulted" by Canadian immigration officers.
Canada, which designated the IRGC a terrorist organization in 2024, said Wednesday that individuals linked to the force were "inadmissible."
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States is considering reducing the number of its troops in Germany, amid a row with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the Iran war.
"The United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has mocked the US naval blockade. In his taunt, Ghalibaf mocked the Trump administration's oil strategy, noting that after three days, no Iranian oil wells had "exploded" from the predicted pressure buildup caused by blocked exports.
At least 41 crude oil tankers laden with 69 million barrels of crude oil from Iran — estimated at $6 billion in market value — had been redirected by the US military after the ships attempted to breach the naval blockade near the Hormuz Strait, according to the US Central Command.
US President Donald Trump says ongoing talks with Iran have “come a long way,” but warned that no agreement will be reached unless Tehran formally renounces the development of nuclear weapons. Trump’s remarks underscore a high-stakes diplomatic and strategic standoff that has persisted even amid intermittent ceasefires and military pressure.
The war against Iran has cost the United States $25 billion since it was launched in late February, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday.
"We're spending about $25 billion on Operation Epic Fury. Most of that is in munitions," acting Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst told lawmakers, using the official name for US operation.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later told the same congressional hearing that the estimated figure was less than $25 billion at this point.
The Pentagon chief pushed back against questions about the war's cost, saying: "The question I would ask this committee is, what is it worth to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon?"
Iran's national rial currency hit a record hit Wednesday of 1.8 million to $1 as a shaky ceasefire with the US and Israel still holds.
The rial had remained stable for weeks during the war, which began Feb. 28, in part because there was little trading or imports coming into the country.
The rial began to slide two days ago, hitting the record low Wednesday.
Experts warn the fall of the rial is likely to further fuel inflation in a country where many imported goods, from food and medicine to electronics and raw materials, are affected by the dollar rate.
The war is now in a ceasefire, but a U.S. blockade has continued to increase pressure on Iran's already-battered economy, cutting into a key source of government revenue and hard currency by stopping or intercepting oil shipments.
Day 61: Iran's Ghalibaf mocks Trump's blockade
Day 60: Blockade: US Marines board ship near Hormuz
Day 59: Iran blames US for failure of talks
Day 58: Trump says shooting won't 'deter' him from Iran war
Day 57: Iran sends revised peace plan, Trump calls it insufficient
Day 56: European Union calls for reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Day 55: Trump: US could make a deal with Iran 'right now'
Day 54: Trump extends US-Iran ceasefire
Day 53: Pakistan urges the US and Iran to extend their ceasefire
Day 52: Fighting to resume as ceasefire ends Wednesday: Trump
Day 51: Iran refuses new round of talks, say reports