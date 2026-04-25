The United States "is looking for a face-saving way to escape the war quagmire it has become trapped in", a spokesman for Iran's defence ministry said.

The comment, reported by Iran's ISNA media outlet, came as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner headed to Pakistan, where Iran's foreign minister was.

The White House said the two would have "talks" with Iranian representatives. But Iranian state media said that direct negotiations were not in the cards.