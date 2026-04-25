The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi
Highlights
The United States "is looking for a face-saving way to escape the war quagmire it has become trapped in", a spokesman for Iran's defence ministry said.
The comment, reported by Iran's ISNA media outlet, came as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner headed to Pakistan, where Iran's foreign minister was.
The White House said the two would have "talks" with Iranian representatives. But Iranian state media said that direct negotiations were not in the cards.
Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the UAE, said rebuilding trust between Iran and countries in the region would take “a very long time”, stressing that there is a clear distinction between restoring relations and restoring trust after sustained attacks.
Speaking via video link at a public policy conference hosted by the French Institute of International Relations, Gargash said it was unrealistic to speak of trust after the launch of around 2,800 missiles and drones. “Rebuilding relations is one thing; rebuilding trust is something entirely different,” he said, adding that the wounds left by the attacks could take “generations” to heal.
Commercial flights resumed Saturday at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran for the first time since the war with the United States and Israel started about two months ago.
Iran’s state-run television reported the airport has flights to Istanbul in Turkey, Oman’s capital Muscat and the Saudi city of Medina.
Flightradar24, a flight tracking platform, showed at least three Istanbul-bound flights departed Saturday morning.
Iran partly reopened its airspace earlier this month during a ceasefire with the US
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said his country plans to deploy minesweeper ships to the Mediterranean, which later could be transferred to the Strait of Hormuz.
“We will deploy a minesweeper to the Mediterranean and provide it with a command and supply ship,” Pistorius told the Rheinische Post newspaper Saturday.
He did not say exactly when the ships are scheduled to depart.
After an end to hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran, the German minesweepers could be deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, though such a mission would need to be approved by Germany’s Parliament.
“To save time, we have decided to deploy part of the German units to the Mediterranean early on so that — once the mandate is approved — we do not lose any further time,” Pistorius said.
Pakistan’s capital Islamabad appeared to be in a near-lockdown Saturday morning, hours after Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived on a closely watched visit as Pakistan attempts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran.
The weeklong security restrictions have disrupted daily life, with hundreds of thousands of residents struggling to commute even short distances. Checkpoints, road closures and diversions have become routine sights, particularly around sensitive zones.
The usually busy arteries leading to the airport and the heavily fortified Red Zone were largely deserted early Saturday, with movement tightly restricted. Soldiers and police were at key intersections while helicopters circled overhead.
The measures were reinforced over the past 24 hours on the city’s outskirts with additional forces stationed along key airport access routes. Soldiers were visible on rooftops overlooking major approach roads, particularly near the airport where the Iranian delegation arrived late Friday.
Iran hanged a man Saturday over alleged ties to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and his participation in anti-government protests in January.
Erfan Kiani was the latest in a series of executions in Iran following the war and nationwide protests.
The Mizan news agency of Iran’s judiciary announced Kiani was convicted of charges including attacks on security forces in the city of Asfahn in January.
The agency claimed he was on a “mission for Mossad” without offering evidence.
Human rights activists long have said Iran convicts people in closed-door trials without allowing defendants to properly defend themselves.
There recently have been multiple executions of alleged spies, as well as protesters and those affiliated with an Iranian exiled opposition group.
US envoys headed to the Pakistani capital Saturday in a bid to kickstart a new round of peace negotiations with Iran amid a fragile ceasefire, though the prospect of direct talks remained uncertain.
The White House said emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would engage in an "in-person conversation" with Iranian representatives, but Iranian state media said that direct negotiations were not in the cards.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has already arrived in Islamabad.
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to travel to Beijing on Saturday to begin a weeklong visit at the invitation of the Chinese government.
Discussions will include economic and trade cooperation and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
China has played a role in facilitating Pakistan as a host for ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran. Zardari is expected to discuss his country’s efforts to host a second round.
The visit is part of a longstanding tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China and holds special significance as they mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.
“It reflects the deep commitment of both countries to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” the ministry said.
Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met overnight with Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir shortly after arriving in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, officials said.
Araghchi is scheduled to meet them again later Saturday. Photos released early Saturday by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry showed Araghchi seated with Dar, Munir and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the Iranian delegation will hold talks with Pakistan’s senior leadership on the latest regional developments and efforts to promote peace and stability.
The visit comes as Pakistan also is preparing to receive U.S. envoys, although officials have not specified when Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are due in Islamabad.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will convey Iran's considerations regarding the end of the war with the United States and Israel in his visit to Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Heading a diplomatic delegation, Araghchi is scheduled to visit Pakistan, Oman and Russia, the report said, adding the visits are aimed at ensuring close coordination with Iran's partners regarding bilateral issues, and holding consultations on the latest regional developments.
Araghchi will not hold any negotiations with US officials during his visit.
Commenting on his tour in a post on social media platform X on Friday, Araghchi said, "Embarking on a timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. The purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbours are our priority."
The State Department says a detained Kuwaiti-American journalist who was arrested in Kuwait has been released after intervention by the Trump administration.
The department said late Friday that Ahmed Shihab-Eldin had been freed and allowed to leave Kuwait. It offered no other details, citing privacy concerns.
Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Pakistan, his government made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said on X that "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S." Instead, Baqaei said Pakistani officials would convey messages between the delegations.
Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its "ongoing mediation; good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression."
The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the US does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. He also said a renewal of a one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table.
“Not the Iranians,” Bessent told The Associated Press. “We have the blockade, and there’s no oil coming out.”
In an AP interview about the impact of the war on the global energy market and other topics, Bessent also said he had no plans to extend the sanctions relief for Russia.
“I wouldn’t imagine that we’d have another extension. I think the Russian oil on the water has been largely sucked up,” he said.
The UAE condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted two northern border posts in the State of Kuwait using two explosive-laden drones launched from the Republic of Iraq.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this terrorist attack constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.
The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.
The United States has frozen $344 million in cryptocurrency assets over ties to Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday, as Washington seeks to raise pressure on Tehran amid energy supply disruptions due to war in the Middle East.
The Treasury Department "will continue to systematically degrade Tehran's ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds," Bessent vowed in a statement on X.
He added that his agency was imposing sanctions on "multiple wallets tied to Iran," resulting in the freeze of funds.
A US official said on condition of anonymity that Washington is targeting both typical sanctions evasion means like front companies, alongside newer technologies like digital assets.
The official added that Treasury is in active dialogue with financial institutions including digital assets exchanges.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday.
Araghchi was received by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior officials upon arrival.
In a statement, it said during the visit Araghchi is expected to meet Pakistan’s senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to promote regional peace and stability.
US President Donald Trump is sending his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday to continue talks with Iran, the White House said Friday.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an interview on Fox News Channel that the two will have talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
"We're hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward to a deal," Leavitt said.
She said that Vice President JD Vance would not be traveling but that he remains "deeply involved." She said he will be in the US, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the president's national security team, on "standby" to fly to Pakistan "if necessary."
Day 56: European Union calls for reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Day 55: Trump: US could make a deal with Iran 'right now'
Day 54: Trump extends US-Iran ceasefire
Day 53: Pakistan urges the US and Iran to extend their ceasefire
Day 52: Fighting to resume as ceasefire ends Wednesday: Trump
Day 51: Iran refuses new round of talks, say reports
Day 50: Indian ships reverse course in Strait of Hormuz
Day 49: Trump says Iran agrees to 'never' close Hormuz strait again
Day 48: Trump: Iran agreed to hand over its enriched uranium
Day 47: US optimistic about reaching peace deal with Iran
Day 46: 2 days to US-Iran talks in Pakistan? Trump thinks so
Day 45: US, Iran discuss 'another round' of direct talks
Day 44: US to begin 'blockade' of Iranian ports on Monday
Day 43: 3-way talks with the US and Iran begin in Pakistan
Day 42: Trump says Iran has 'no cards' as Vance heads for talks
Day 41: Kuwait condemns drone attacks, US warns vs Hormuz toll