Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully under adverse weather conditions, as rain and strong winds lashed the emirate today.
Police also urged drivers not to speed and to drive below 80 kilometres per hour. Police also stressed the importance of monitoring weather forecasts and safety instructions on the police’s smart platforms.
Abu Dhabi Police noted that their radars were set to the stated speed limits at traffic signs and smart towers on roads.
The weather bureau has reported light rainfall over Ghantoot, Al Shahama, Abu Dhabi and Al Shiwayb, Al Ain. There is also moderate rain in Margham, and heavy rain over Hatta, Dubai, and Al Madam, Sharjah and Huwailat, Ras Al Khaimah. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads when wet because of the rain.