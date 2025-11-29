Rainy start to UAE long weekend: Showers, rain and temperature dip

In the Arabian Gulf, seas will be light to moderate, with high tides at 8:06 a.m. and 12:18 a.m., and low tides at 12:57 p.m. and 1:41 a.m. Conditions in the Sea of Oman will remain calm, with high tides at 4:42 p.m. and 4:52 a.m., and low tides at 10:59 a.m. and 9:38 p.m.