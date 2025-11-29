Rainy start to UAE long weekend: Showers, rain and temperature dip

Plan ahead: expect showers and cooler temperatures across the UAE this long weekend.
Residents in the UAE can expect a mix of weather conditions over the long weekend, which may influence outdoor plans and road trips. Partly cloudy skies will dominate much of the region, with occasional low clouds and light rainfall possible in some coastal and western areas.
Early morning showers were reported across parts of Abu Dhabi, with brief but noticeable rainfall wetting streets and public areas.
Footage shared by Storm_ae captured clouds moving across the city and light rain sprinkling down over residential and commercial districts. Authorities have advised drivers to exercise caution on wet roads during the early hours, as visibility may be reduced.
The UAE is set for a partly cloudy Saturday, with clouds thickening at times over some islands and parts of the northern and eastern regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There remains a chance of light rain in these areas, while interior regions may see light fog overnight and into early Sunday. Winds will shift between southeasterly and northwesterly at 10–25 km/h, occasionally reaching 35 km/h.
In the Arabian Gulf, seas will be light to moderate, with high tides at 8:06 a.m. and 12:18 a.m., and low tides at 12:57 p.m. and 1:41 a.m. Conditions in the Sea of Oman will remain calm, with high tides at 4:42 p.m. and 4:52 a.m., and low tides at 10:59 a.m. and 9:38 p.m.
Temperature & Humidity
Saturday’s forecast shows:
Abu Dhabi: 29°C/18°C, humidity 85–30%
Dubai: 29°C/21°C, humidity 80–30%
Sharjah & Ajman: 30°C/18°C, humidity 80–25%
Umm Al Quwain: 27°C/18°C, humidity 85–30%
Ras Al Khaimah: 30°C/14°C, humidity 80–20%
Fujairah: 28°C/20°C, humidity 75–40%
Al Ain: 28°C/17°C, humidity 75–25%
Liwa: 30°C/14°C, humidity 85–20%
Al Ruwais: 29°C/19°C, humidity 80–30%
Al Sila: 27°C/18°C, humidity 70–25%
Delma: 27°C/21°C, humidity 80–35%
Greater & Lesser Tunb islands: 26°C/21°C, humidity 85–35%
Abu Musa: 26°C/21°C, humidity 85–35%
An extension of a surface low-pressure system, along with a weak upper-air low, will influence conditions across the region. Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over islands and some coastal areas, with a chance of light rainfall.
Overnight and early Sunday, internal and low-lying areas will see rising humidity, bringing a chance of mist or fog.
Drivers planning road trips should be alert for reduced visibility, while those heading outdoors can enjoy mild temperatures, though occasional showers may require carrying rain gear.
Light to moderate gusty winds could also stir up blowing dust in desert areas, making off-road excursions slightly challenging.
Light to moderate winds will prevail, freshening at times and causing blowing dust. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea. Coastal and internal regions can expect southeasterly to northwesterly winds at 10–25 km/h, occasionally reaching 35 km/h. In mountainous areas, winds will be slightly calmer, blowing at 10–20 km/h with gusts up to 30 km/h.
Sunday, November 30: Fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds in western areas possibly bringing rainfall. Humid overnight; fog or mist possible in internal areas. Winds southeasterly turning northwesterly, 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. Seas slight.
Monday, December 01: Fair to partly cloudy, low clouds in western areas. Humid overnight; fog/mist likely in internal areas. Winds southeasterly turning northwesterly, 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. Seas slight.
Tuesday, December 02: Partly cloudy, low clouds along coastal areas may bring light rainfall. Humid overnight; fog/mist possible along coastal and internal areas. Winds southeasterly to northeasterly, 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. Seas slight.
Wednesday, December 03: Partly cloudy, low clouds over coastal areas and islands. Humid overnight; mist possible along coastal areas. Winds southeasterly to northeasterly, 10–20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h. Seas slight.
