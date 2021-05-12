Abu Dhabi: A total of 20 new mosques will soon welcome worshippers across Abu Dhabi.
Developed by municipality sector regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and real estate developer, Modon Properties, the mosques are located across the capital, in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. A total of ten new mosques are in Abu Dhabi emirate — including on Abu Dhabi island, Al Shamkha and Shakhbout City. Five are located in Al Ain — in Jebel Hafeet and Al Amira South — while five others are in Al Dhafra.
Ramadan openings
Seven of the new mosques have been opened over Eid and each facility can accommodate between 121 and 132 worshippers in keeping with COVID-19 physical distancing requirements. Between them, they can accommodate more than 2,900 worshippers in the absence of COVID-19 precautions.
Special features
The mosques feature stone finishes around the windows and entrances, natural lighting, 180-metre minarets and paved, landscaped walkways. Comprising a spacious main prayer hall, each mosque also includes a separate female prayer hall, internal and external ablution areas, drinking water arrangements and accommodation for the imam and muezzin.
Once completed, they will be handed over to the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments for management.
“The DMT is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all residents, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. The mosques were developed as a part of our plan to ensure sustainable urban development for the welfare and happiness of the society,” the DMT said.