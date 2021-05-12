Abu Dhabi: Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), today chaired the emergency meeting of IPU to discuss the situation in Jerusalem and Gaza.
The emergency meeting of the Arab Parliament to discuss the escalating events in Jerusalem and at Al Aqsa Mosque is being hosted by the UAE.
The virtual meeting on Wednesday was attended by speakers and representatives of Arab parliaments.
The meeting is expected to conclude with a final statement about the issue.