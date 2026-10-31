UAE residents’ update: Fuel prices, oil spill recovery and flight disruptions amid US-Iran tensions

Brent crude futures for December rose 2.54 per cent to $117.80 a barrel on Friday. The more actively traded January contract gained $3.04 to $113.84, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 2.61 per cent to $104.66. The rise comes amid concerns over shipping security and supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil trade. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported at least 35 attacks on shipping in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz during October.