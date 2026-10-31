UAE residents’ update: Fuel prices, oil spill recovery and flight disruptions amid US-Iran tensions

Oil spill clean-up progresses as UAE reports decline in marine pollution
Dubai: UAE motorists will pay less for petrol and diesel from November 1, even as international oil prices climb amid renewed concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE has also reported a significant decline in marine pollution following the GEM NO. 2 tanker spill, with coastal clean-up operations continuing.
Across the region, Saudi Arabia reported another drone interception, Oman rescued 25 crew members from an attacked vessel near Musandam, and Iran claimed four tankers caught fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The claims surrounding the tanker incidents remain unverified.
The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced lower petrol and diesel rates for November, effective Sunday, November 1.
Super 98: Dh4.16 per litre, down from Dh4.40
Special 95: Dh4.04, down from Dh4.28
E-Plus 91: Dh3.97, down from Dh4.21
Diesel: Dh4.75, down from Dh4.80
Petrol prices have fallen by 24 fils per litre across all three grades, while diesel is down by 5 fils.
A 60-litre tank of Special 95 will cost Dh242.40, saving motorists Dh14.40 compared with October. Those buying 240 litres of petrol a month could save Dh57.60, assuming consumption remains unchanged. However, November rates remain higher than September prices.
Follow our live blog for the latest developments, breaking news and updates from across the Middle East as the situation continues to evolve.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has reported a significant decline in marine pollution following the oil spill involving the GEM NO. 2 tanker. The leak has been stopped at its source, but monitoring and clean-up operations are continuing.
Technical teams are using mechanical recovery methods alongside approved chemical dispersants. The ministry confirmed that fish and food products available in local markets are safe for consumption.
It also clarified that temporary beach closures are precautionary and do not mean pollution has been detected at every location. Residents have been urged to follow official guidance on coastal access.
Flight disruptions continue to affect some UAE routes, including services to Saudi Arabia. Etihad has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah through November 5, while Emirates has also cancelled selected Dubai–Riyadh and Dubai–Dammam services. Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of its Dubai services SQ494 and SQ495 until February 28, 2027.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines before travelling, as schedules remain subject to change.
Read more: Latest UAE flight cancellations and delays, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi airport updates.
Brent crude futures for December rose 2.54 per cent to $117.80 a barrel on Friday. The more actively traded January contract gained $3.04 to $113.84, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 2.61 per cent to $104.66. The rise comes amid concerns over shipping security and supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil trade. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported at least 35 attacks on shipping in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz during October.
Saudi Arabia: Drone intercepted over Riyadh region
Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a “hostile drone” over the Riyadh region on Saturday, according to the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition. Debris fell without causing injuries. The coalition did not identify who launched the drone.
Yemen: Houthis target Aden presidential palace
Iran-backed Houthi rebels targeted Yemen’s presidential palace in Aden with two missiles on Friday, a police official told AFP. Yemen’s internationally recognised government also said the attack targeted Aden International Airport. No casualties were reported.
Oman: 25 crew rescued from burning vessel
Oman’s navy evacuated 25 crew members from the Panama-flagged merchant vessel RITI after it was attacked and caught fire near Musandam. The crew received medical assistance. It remains unclear whether the incident was connected to Iran’s claims about tankers hitting mines.
Trump says Iran war could end soon
US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran was “going to get wrapped up soon”, while insisting that Washington needed a guarantee that Tehran would never develop a nuclear weapon.
At a campaign rally in Florida, Trump defended the US military campaign and claimed that more oil was flowing through the Strait of Hormuz than seven months earlier.
CENTCOM says Hormuz shipping routes cleared
US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said US forces had cleared the Strait of Hormuz’s internationally recognised primary shipping routes of Iranian sea mines. He said he saw dozens of commercial vessels transiting the waterway during an aerial survey.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has challenged the US account, demanding independent evidence of the mine-clearance operation. Tehran has warned vessels against using what it calls an unauthorised southern route near Oman, claiming several tankers caught fire after hitting mines. The Associated Press said it could not independently verify Iran’s claims.
Qatar and Pakistan step up mediation efforts
Qatari mediators have returned to Tehran for talks with Iranian officials as diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israel war on Iran continue. The delegation is led by Qatar’s foreign minister, according to Iranian state media.
Pakistan has also indicated that its mediation efforts are continuing. Military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Islamabad was “cautiously optimistic” about its efforts to facilitate discussions between Washington and Tehran.
What UAE residents should keep an eye on
Fuel prices: Lower petrol and diesel rates take effect on November 1.
Coastal updates: Follow official notices on beach closures and access restrictions as the GEM NO. 2 clean-up continues.
Flights: Check with airlines before travelling, as cancellations and schedule changes remain possible.
Regional tensions: Monitor developments around the Strait of Hormuz, particularly shipping incidents and any changes to maritime routes.
Diplomatic efforts: Watch for updates from Qatar and Pakistan on mediation between the US and Iran, as these could influence the regional situation.