UAE residents’ evening update: Oil spill closes UAQ beaches, flight updates, Netanyahu’s West Bank move

flydubai: Flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha cancelled through October 29.

Emirates: Listed flights between Dubai and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam remain cancelled. Medina is the only Saudi destination shown as operating in the airline’s latest update.

IndiGo: Riyadh flights cancelled through October 31; services to Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah cancelled through October 27.

Akasa Air: Flights to Jeddah are suspended until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund within seven days or reschedule at no extra cost.

Iran: Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice.