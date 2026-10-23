UAE residents’ evening update: Oil spill closes UAQ beaches, flight updates, Netanyahu’s West Bank move

Oil spill shuts Umm Al Quwain beaches; residents urged to follow official updates
UAE residents are being urged to follow the latest official updates this Friday evening, October 23, as an oil spill affects beaches in Umm Al Quwain, regional security concerns persist and flight disruptions continue across the Middle East.
The major developments include temporary beach closures in the UAE, Saudi Arabia’s interception of missiles and drones, a warning of a major Israeli military operation in the West Bank, rising oil prices and continuing flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia.
The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that an oil spill from a tanker has affected beaches in Umm Al Quwain. All beaches and coastal areas in the emirate will remain closed while authorities assess the impact and complete safety measures.
The ministry said unusual odours reported in Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Ajman were linked to the spill but posed no health risks to residents.
Containment, cleanup and remediation operations are under way, alongside coastal surveys and environmental monitoring. The tanker has not been officially identified, and the cause of the leak remains unconfirmed.
Fishermen and other sea users have been urged to avoid affected areas and follow official instructions.
Foreign ministers from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt met in Istanbul on Friday to discuss regional conflicts and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
The talks focused on diplomacy between the US and Iran, the conflicts in Yemen and Ukraine, and freedom of navigation through strategically important waterways. The ministers agreed to continue meeting at regular intervals.
Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh and Khamis Mushait, along with two drones aimed at the Kingdom’s southern region, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said.
Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki also rejected allegations that Saudi Arabia had threatened Yemeni tribal and civilian gatherings, describing the claims as false.
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed that an Indian national was killed in the October 21 attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
One of two injured Indian nationals was discharged from hospital on October 22.
The second was expected to be discharged on Friday.
An Indian injured in the Shaybah oil field attack was also discharged.
The embassy is helping the deceased man’s family arrange the return of his remains to India.
The embassy urged Indian nationals to take precautions, follow local laws and avoid photographing or sharing images of interceptions and impact sites.
Yemen’s defence ministry withdrew a statement warning that tribal gatherings in Houthi-controlled areas could be treated as military targets, describing it as “wrong and unacceptable”.
Defence Minister Taher al-Aqili apologised to the country’s tribes and said the military would not target civilian gatherings, reaffirming its commitment to international humanitarian law.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank was imminent after Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others near Hebron on Friday.
Netanyahu said Israeli forces would enter the attackers’ neighbourhood, evacuate residents, seize weapons and dismantle what he described as terrorist infrastructure. The two gunmen were killed in a shootout with Israeli soldiers.
The announcement raises concerns over further displacement in the West Bank, where a previous Israeli military operation forced tens of thousands of Palestinians from refugee camps.
Gunmen opened fire on churchgoers in Karak, southern Jordan, leaving several people dead and injured, according to reports. Authorities had not confirmed the full toll, and no group had immediately claimed responsibility.
Meanwhile, UNICEF said more than 350 children had been killed in Gaza since Israel and Hamas reached an agreement last October. Residents also continue to face bread shortages and reduced humanitarian assistance, while Israeli strikes continued in the territory.
A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz, about seven nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.
The vessel continued towards its next port, and the advisory reported no casualties. UKMTO urged vessels in the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.
Brent crude rose to $116.20 a barrel, its highest level since June 2022, amid concerns about further escalation between the US and Iran. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed to $102.50 a barrel, a five-week high.
More flight options are returning for UAE travellers, with European connections to Dubai resuming and Philippine Airlines restarting Dubai–Manila services. However, disruptions continue on routes to Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv.
Etihad Airways: Flights from Abu Dhabi to Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah cancelled through November 5.
flydubai: Flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha cancelled through October 29.
Emirates: Listed flights between Dubai and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam remain cancelled. Medina is the only Saudi destination shown as operating in the airline’s latest update.
IndiGo: Riyadh flights cancelled through October 31; services to Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah cancelled through October 27.
Akasa Air: Flights to Jeddah are suspended until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund within seven days or reschedule at no extra cost.
Iran: Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice.
Tel Aviv: Dubai services remain affected, with Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai suspended until further notice.
There is some positive news for travellers. Philippine Airlines has resumed Dubai–Manila services, joining Cebu Pacific, with both carriers operating four weekly flights.
More European connections are also scheduled to return. Lufthansa plans to resume Dubai–Munich and Dubai–Frankfurt flights on October 25, followed by SWISS services to Zurich on October 27.
Avoid closed beaches and affected coastal areas until authorities confirm they are safe.
Follow official advisories on the oil spill and regional security developments.
Check flight status directly with airlines before travelling to the airport.
Confirm rebooking and refund options if flights are cancelled.
Monitor updates, as environmental assessments and airline schedules may change.
Authorities are monitoring the oil spill and working on containment, while airlines continue to update schedules. Residents can stay informed through official updates and plan coastal visits and travel accordingly.