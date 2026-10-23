Broken glass and litter at campsites, outdoor enthusiasts share what visitors should avoid
Dubai: Rubbish bags abandoned at campsites, broken glass on hiking trails and loud parties disturbing the peace. As the UAE's camping season approaches, outdoor enthusiasts are raising concerns about irresponsible behaviour spoiling some of the country's natural beauty spots.
While the season has yet to begin in full swing, November is expected to bring more residents to the mountains, deserts and lakes as temperatures drop. Experienced campers warn that even seemingly small actions, such as leaving food waste behind or driving over vegetation, can have lasting consequences.
Speaking to Gulf News, hikers and campers shared what they have witnessed firsthand and the impact on wildlife, nearby communities and fellow visitors. Their message is simple - enjoying the outdoors should not come at the expense of the environment or those who share it.
For Faisal Mumtaz, founder of AFT Mountain Adventures, the UAE's outdoor destinations are more than scenic locations for a weekend escape.
"One of the things I love about the UAE is how much natural beauty we have just a short drive away from our cities. From the Hajar Mountains to the deserts and remote villages, these places are not just camping destinations. They are part of the country's culture, heritage and way of life, and we have a responsibility to protect them," he said.
Mumtaz warned that visitors can inadvertently damage fragile ecosystems through seemingly harmless activities.
"Another concern is the damage we cause to the natural environment, often without even realising it. Driving off established tracks, parking vehicles or pitching tents over seasonal vegetation can destroy plants that have taken months to grow after the rains. Disturbing wildlife, damaging their habitats or leaving food waste behind can also have lasting consequences for an already fragile ecosystem."
He also highlighted the importance of respecting people who live near popular camping destinations, particularly in remote mountain villages.
"We also need to remember that some of these beautiful places are home to people who have lived there for generations. Camping on private land without permission, blocking access roads used by farmers or villagers, or playing loud music and partying late into the night is simply disrespectful. The mountains aren't an extension of the city nightlife."
For Mumtaz, responsible camping comes down to consideration for the surroundings and leaving no lasting impact. "My advice is simple - choose a safe campsite, respect the people, wildlife and vegetation around you, and leave the place as clean as, or cleaner than, you found it."
For Ala Aljaghbeer, a UAE-raised Jordanian expatriate and founder of Hikes and Bites, an adventure and hiking company catering to children and families, discarded rubbish is more than an environmental concern. It also poses a safety risk, particularly for young children.
During camping trips and hikes, she has encountered plastic bags, food wrappers and broken glass along trails. "Not only is not picking up your own trash harmful for the environment and ruins the beauty of the place, it's also dangerous. I usually take kids on my hiking trails and worry about them falling down or scraping their knee on shards of glass," she said.
She recalled a recent visit to Al Qudra Lakes in Dubai, where she spotted confetti scattered near the water, raising concerns about its potential impact on the surrounding wildlife and habitat. "I was at Al Qudra Lakes, one of the most famous camping spots in the UAE, and there was confetti popped up near the lake. Confetti is hard to clean up and remove. Al Qudra Lakes attracts a lot of migratory birds and native birds. This is their home."
Excessive noise is another issue she believes deserves greater consideration, particularly when groups gather for celebrations near other campers or wildlife habitats.
"There is nothing wrong with celebrating or playing music, but camping for many people is a time of peace and quiet in nature. If you do plan on doing that, keep a distance from other campers and try to avoid loud music. This is just to be considerate," she said.
Ala urged campers to take responsibility for their rubbish rather than rely on cleaning crews. "It hurts me to see rubbish at campsites. We are actively ruining nature by doing this. If you have rubbish, keep a garbage bag with you and store everything. If you can't find a bin, take it with you and dispose of it when you find one."
Nasar Husain, an operations manager and expedition leader at Greenway Adventures and certified mountaineer noticed what he describes as a sharp rise in outdoor gatherings, with some visitors leaving behind rubbish and disturbing the tranquillity of natural areas.
"One of the biggest concerns I've noticed in the UAE is the massive increase in camping and outdoor parties, often accompanied by irresponsible behaviour. Improper waste disposal, leaving behind liquor bottles, and playing loud music are becoming serious problems that affect both nature and nearby communities," he said.
"Unfortunately, some people seem to lose their sense of responsibility and respect when leaving campsites polluted and disturbing the peace of the wilderness. Nature is not a party venue where we can do whatever we want without consequences. Camping is about connecting with nature, not disturbing it."
He recommends separating general waste from recyclables, reducing single-use packaging and carrying reusable bottles, containers and utensils.
The UAE has environmental laws and penalties for improper waste disposal. Under Federal Law No. 12 of 2018, certain waste-related offences by private entities can attract fines of up to Dh1 million.
In Dubai, Law No. 18 of 2024 prohibits illegal waste disposal, with fines including Dh500 for littering and Dh1,000 for dumping waste at unauthorised sites. In Sharjah and Fujairah, certain camping violations can attract fines of up to Dh2,000.
However, the campers who spoke to Gulf News stressed that enforcement, penalties and cleaning efforts can only go so far. Ultimately, protecting these natural spaces depends on visitors exercising basic civic sense, respecting wildlife and taking responsibility for their surroundings.
As more residents head outdoors during the cooler months, Mumtaz hopes visitors will remember that the UAE's natural landscapes are worth preserving beyond a single camping season. "The UAE gives us incredible opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. The least we can do is make sure those same places remain beautiful, peaceful and accessible for the next generation.”