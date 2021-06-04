Abu Dhabi: The end of the ongoing school term is on the horizon, and families across Abu Dhabi are rearing to enjoy the emirate’s beaches in a bid to cool off during the summer.
Public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), has offered a series of tips to help residents enjoy the beaches safely. The tips are geared towards heat safety, which is a key concern when temperatures in the UAE tend to hover around the high 40s during the daytime.
How to enjoy and stay safe on the beach:
* Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink water often, ideally every 15 minutes
* Cover up: Wear long-sleeved swimming apparel and cover your head. An illustration recommends the use of umbrellas, sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats.
* Stay out of midday heat: Take advantage of the morning and evening times when temperatures tend to be cooler.
* Avoid caffeine: Caffeinated beverages actually pull water from your system. This is known as the diuretic effect.
* Use sunscreen: It is important to protect your face and skin, and to stay out of the direct skin.
Water safety:
Earlier this week, the Abu Dhabi Police also issued an alert on beach safety, urging parents and guardians to closely supervise children in the waters in order to prevent drowning tragedies. The Police also urged the use of life vests for small children, and asked parents to avoid being busy with devices when children are playing in the water.
