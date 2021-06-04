Going outdoors this weekend? It’s a good time to go to the park or beach as we have a pleasant weather across the emirates today.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy and low clouds appear over the East coast by morning, hot during daytime.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi. There is fog reported in Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Mushrif, Al Bateen, Al Hidayriyyat Island in Al Marina Abu Dhabi. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, and slowly due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.
You can have a smooth sailing as the sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 45 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.