UAE residents can expect another hot day with mostly sunny skies across the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, today will be, “a rather hot day, with clear to partly cloudy skies and haze at times.”
A warm breeze will also blow sand across many parts of the country. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds at times will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 10 - 20, reaching 35km/hr.”
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 48.7°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2.15 pm.
Today, maximum temperatures are expected to be between 44 and 49°C in the internal areas of the country. In coastal regions, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C, and 33-39°C in the mountainous areas.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Relative humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.