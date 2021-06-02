Dubai: It’s going to be a foggy few days ahead during certain hours of the day, the UAE weather bureau has warned residents.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 27 °C with mostly sunny skies.
It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 71 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out. The humidity is expected to highest at night and on Thursday morning.
There is a chance of fog and mist formation during those hours of the day, over some coastal and internal areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, the NCM warned.
Fog formation during the early hours of the day is expected till Sunday.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.