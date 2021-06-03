UAE motorists have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog once again covers some parts of Abu Dhabi.
The UAE’s weather bureau has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 8.00am,” today.
But in general, residents can expect a sunny and partly cloudy weather across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “clear to partly cloudy and hazy at times and it’s going to be rather a hot day during daytime.”
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said, residents can expect, “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 48 °C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 24-29°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-44°C, and 32-38°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high in the UAE with 70-90 percent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 percent.
The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.