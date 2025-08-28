Her story shows how Emirati women shape the future with resilience and empathy
Dubai: For Aisha Abdulla Al Mulla, work has never been about clocking in and out of an office. Her role is one of purpose to stand beside cancer patients and their families, offering them not just support, but a sense of hope and community. As director of Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), she carries the weight of helping people through some of the most difficult battles of their lives.
Her journey into humanitarian work reflects the story of many Emirati women, women who have turned compassion into action, and vision into impact. On Emirati Women’s Day, her story is a reminder that Emirati women are not only a driving force in society, but also torchbearers for the generations that follow.
Personally, it is a day of immense pride and reflection, and a moment to celebrate the achievements of Emirati women in every sector of society. But more than that, it is a call to action, and it reinforces our responsibility to help pave the way for the next generation; to mentor, inspire, and show every young Emirati girl that with the solid foundation of our values and determined ambition, no dream is beyond their reach.
From a young age, Aisha Abdulla Al Mulla was taught that true fulfilment lies in serving others. Her family instilled in her the value of giving back, and she vividly recalls how even the smallest acts of kindness could transform lives.
“I witnessed how the smallest acts of kindness, whether helping a neighbour or supporting a community member in need, could greatly change someone’s perspective and life. These experiences instilled in me a deep-seated belief that true fulfilment comes from contributing to something larger than oneself. I knew early on that I wanted a career that went beyond professional success, one where my efforts would create positive change while carrying meaning and impact,” she said.
It was these early lessons in compassion and community service that ultimately inspired her to dedicate her life to the humanitarian and social impact sector.
Aisha’s journey has also been deeply influenced by the values of her Emirati heritage. She credits both her upbringing and the UAE’s leadership for shaping her identity as a leader.
“Growing up in the UAE, I was constantly inspired by the vision of our leadership, rooted in compassion, generosity, and efforts made to empower all people and my family mirrored these national values at home,” she said. “These principles continue to guide my decisions, both as a leader and as an Emirati woman.”
Her path to Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) was a natural extension of these values. “My journey with Friends of Cancer Patients began with a shared belief in the power of community and holistic support. I formed an understanding that a cancer diagnosis is not solely a medical battle, it is an emotional, financial, and social challenge that impacts the entire family.”
FOCP’s mission to stand in solidarity with patients resonated with her deeply. For Aisha, joining the organisation meant being part of an effort to restore hope, uphold dignity, and build a resilient support system for those facing life’s toughest challenges.
The most rewarding part of her work, Aisha said, is seeing the difference FOCP makes in people’s lives. “It’s in the moments when we see a patient receive life-changing treatment; a family feeling supported; a caregiver having the resources and community they need; or a survivor using their experience to empower others. These stories of human courage and gratitude are what fuel my passion to do more.”
Her role also focuses on raising awareness about different cancers in the UAE, especially the importance of early detection. Among FOCP’s initiatives, two stand out for her.
The first is Pink Caravan, which began as a small, localised awareness campaign and has since grown into a nationwide movement for breast cancer early detection. “It literally brings life-saving screenings directly to communities across the UAE,” she explained.
The second is FOCP’s Patient Support Programmes, which embody the organisation’s holistic approach. Beyond financial aid for treatment, they provide psychological counselling, social assistance, and nutritional guidance, ensuring that patients and their families are supported every step of the way.
Aisha credits her path to the influence of many strong Emirati women around her, who taught her resilience, grace, and dedication. But the figure who inspires her most is Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Royal Patron of FOCP.
“A true role model in philanthropy, Her Highness has shown me that true strength is balanced with empathy. Her strategic vision, coupled with her deeply personal and tireless commitment to community and humanitarian causes, demonstrates how compassion can be translated into wide-reaching, actionable change. Witnessing her work firsthand continues to inspire me every single day.”
With this vision, Aisha hopes to continue building communities rooted in compassion and resilience, while empowering women to step into leadership roles with confidence.
