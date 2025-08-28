Nurse to CEO: How Emirati woman Aysha is transforming healthcare

Her journey of resilience, learning, and inspiring the next generation
From starting her career as a nurse to leading healthcare operations in the Al Ain region as CEO of Burjeel Holdings, Aysha Ali Ahmed Al Mahri embodies the spirit of proud Emirati women breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated sectors.
On Emirati Women’s Day, she reflected on her “transformative journey” and the lessons that have shaped her leadership.
“I stand here now because many supportive hands firmly held mine while I climbed the ladder, giving me immense strength to face the challenges that leadership often offers,” Aysha said, pointing out the importance of uplifting one another.
Aysha began her career in 1997 after completing her nursing diploma under the Ministry of Health. Initially apprehensive about entering a field where Emirati talent was still emerging, she quickly found encouragement from mentors who pushed her to step beyond her comfort zone.
“Sometimes, I see the same fears in my young colleagues. But I tell them to trust their instincts and grab opportunities whenever they arise. Being open to opportunities and challenges brings experiences that mould our outlook on work and life,” she noted.
Her grassroots experience as a nurse laid the foundation for her leadership style. Meeting patients with diverse needs and treating them like family taught her empathy, problem-solving, and operational insight – skills that later guided her through senior roles. After more than a decade in nursing, she became Chief Nursing Officer at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and eventually Group CNO at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA). While working, she graduated from the University of Sharjah as one of the top 10 students.
She later pursued higher education, earning two master’s degrees in healthcare management and health economics, and several top leadership recognitions, including the HIMSS Change Maker Leadership Agent Award. She was the first international candidate to be awarded the fellowship from the American College of Health Data Management in 2023, and the first Emirati to receive Senior Fellow membership from TruMerit, a US-based organisation for the global healthcare workforce.
In 2023, Aysha transitioned to the private sector with Burjeel Holdings, first as Group CNO and shortly after as Deputy CEO of Burjeel Medical City. Today, she leads the transformation of healthcare facilities in Al Ain, overseeing the expansion of oncology care, the integration of surgical services, and partnerships with global institutions like Ohio State University to advance medical education.
“Being an Emirati helps you understand your patients on a deeper level, leaving room for heart-to-heart conversations. Wear your culture like your crown and surround yourself with people who lift you higher,” Aysha advised.
With a career spanning 28 years, Aysha continues to inspire a generation of Emirati women to step boldly into leadership roles, proving that with determination, education, and a supportive community, the path from nurse to CEO is not only possible but transformative.
