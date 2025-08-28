Nurse to CEO: How Emirati woman Aysha is transforming healthcare

Aysha began her career in 1997 after completing her nursing diploma under the Ministry of Health. Initially apprehensive about entering a field where Emirati talent was still emerging, she quickly found encouragement from mentors who pushed her to step beyond her comfort zone.

“Sometimes, I see the same fears in my young colleagues. But I tell them to trust their instincts and grab opportunities whenever they arise. Being open to opportunities and challenges brings experiences that mould our outlook on work and life,” she noted.