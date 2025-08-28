Emirati women are pioneers in the nuclear and radiation sector

FANR joins the nation in celebrating Emirati Women’s Day 2025
The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) joins the nation in celebrating Emirati Women’s Day 2025 under the theme “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years”, marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the General Women’s Union. This year’s theme reflects the remarkable journey of Emirati women since 1975, symbolizing unity, progress, and alignment with the UAE’s designation of 2025 as the Year of Community—an initiative that underscores values of collaboration, cohesion, and shared national responsibility.
Since its establishment, FANR has placed great emphasis on empowering Emirati women by introducing integrated capacity-building programmes to enhance their knowledge and expertise in the nuclear and radiation sectors. Today, women represent 45% of FANR’s workforce, with 47% in leadership roles and 40% in technical positions—a clear testament to the Authority’s commitment to gender equity and national capacity development. These achievements position FANR among the leading nuclear regulators worldwide in terms of female representation within such a specialized, knowledge-intensive sector.
Over the years, Emirati women have made significant contributions to FANR’s mandate of protecting the public and the environment. Notably, they have taken on leadership roles in international fora, including presiding over the Steering Committee of the Regulatory Capacity Building of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR). FANR also takes pride in pioneering milestones achieved by Emirati women—such as the appointment of the first female nuclear safety inspector, the inclusion of PhD holders in nuclear engineering, legal experts in nuclear law, and inspectors trained by the IAEA to conduct international verification missions.
Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR, said: “Emirati Women’s Day is an occasion to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Emirati women at FANR, whose dedication plays a vital role in safeguarding the community and the environment. Their commitment has elevated the UAE to the highest global ranks in gender balance within the nuclear sector. We are proud of their unwavering contributions, which continue to shape a safer and more sustainable future.”
As the UAE commemorates half a century of women’s progress, FANR stands united with the nation in recognizing the indispensable role of Emirati women in building a safe, secure, and sustainable future for generations to come.
