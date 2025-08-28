Emirati women are pioneers in the nuclear and radiation sector

Over the years, Emirati women have made significant contributions to FANR’s mandate of protecting the public and the environment. Notably, they have taken on leadership roles in international fora, including presiding over the Steering Committee of the Regulatory Capacity Building of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR). FANR also takes pride in pioneering milestones achieved by Emirati women—such as the appointment of the first female nuclear safety inspector, the inclusion of PhD holders in nuclear engineering, legal experts in nuclear law, and inspectors trained by the IAEA to conduct international verification missions.