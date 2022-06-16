The raffle draw winners include Veera and Syam from India, and Norman from the Philippines. All three winners now have a chance to transform their lives.

Veera, who hails from Tamil Nadu, India, has been in the UAE for just under two years and has two daughters back home. A driver by profession, Veera wants to provide the best possible education to his daughters.

Veera, who has been participating in the Mahzooz draw since 2021, said: “I was thrilled to find out about my win and I could not thank Mahzooz enough for this breakthrough. I have two daughters and I want to give them the best education possible to enable them to make a mark in life. This win with Mahzooz has enabled me to do so.”

‘Money came at an opportune time’

Norman, a 44-year-old Filipino expatriate, who has been in the UAE for the past four years, said that the money came at an opportune time. The family man who also supports his mother in the Philippines, said: “I had several loans and pending credit card payments. This amount is now a welcome respite. I thank Mahzooz for changing my life.”

Syam from Kerala, India, who is a self-confessed movie aficionado and works as a technician in Dubai, has been in the UAE for seven years, while his family remains in India. Syam was not even aware that he had won a prize in Mahzooz, until his friend messaged him and broke the news. Naturally, he is thrilled, though he is yet to make up his mind on how to spend the prize money. “I was extremely lucky. I only participated in Mahzooz about five times and in such a short span I won this raffle draw prize of Dh100,000. I am still thinking of the best way to use this money. It will indeed change my life,” he commented.

