Dubai: Sixty-one winners each took home Dh32,786 after sharing the second prize of Dh2 million in the Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday night, the managing operator of the draw, EWINGS, said on Sunday.
They won after matching four out of the five winning numbers (6,11,13,17,19).
Additionally, 2,301 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Meanwhile, the Raffle Draw saw three people – Mohammed from India, Roba from Syria, and Mohammad from Mauritius – win Dh100,000 each.
The total prize money won in Saturday night’s draw, held at Mahzooz UAE Studio, was Dh3,105,350.
The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on June 11.