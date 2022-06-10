Dubai: A male Indian expatriate who runs a perfume and accessories shop in Dubai has won Dh100,000 in the 79th weekly Mahzooz draw in Dubai. He said the prize money came at the right time as he was planning to get married later this year.
Mohammed, 31, who is a cricket fan, said: “I could not believe at first that I had won. I was out at the time of the live Mahzooz draw and once I reached home and connected to the internet, I received an email notification from Mahzooz, stating that I had won! I was shocked and rushed to check my Mahzooz account. When I was sure that I had won I was extremely happy!”
He further said: “Weddings are expensive affairs. I am very happy that I have won this money at the right time. Besides my marriage expenses, I would also like to buy a gold gift for my mother,” he added.
Mohammed has been in the UAE for six years and his family includes eight siblings. He began his journey in the UAE as a sales associate in a perfume shop, where he worked for five years. After putting in a lot of hard work, he was able to save enough money to invest in another shop and become a business partner.
Other winners
Two other expats from Syria and Mauritius also won Dh100,000 each in the weekly raffle draw, while 61 winners shared the second prize of Dh2 million and took home around Dh32,000 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (6-11-13-17-19).
How to participate?
The top prize of Dh10 million is again up for grabs in the next Mahzooz live draw that will be held on June 11 at 9pm (UAE time). Participants can enter the draw by registering on the Mahzooz app or website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.