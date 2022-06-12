also in this package
Dubai: A total of 21 winners each took home Dh47,619 as they shared the second prize of Dh1 million in the latest weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday night.
EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz, on Sunday said the draw saw, in all, 1,197 winners take home a total of Dh1,710,550 in prize money. Among them, 1,173 participants won Dh350 each after matching three out of 5 winning numbers (6,22,23,39,48).
Meanwhile the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 15336471, 15521074, and 15421945 and belonged to Veera, Norman and Syam respectively.
The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on June 18.